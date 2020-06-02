Talladega council takes step toward repealing historic preservation ordinance

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Council voted 4-0 Monday night to authorize City Manager Beth Cheeks to prepare an ordinance to completely repeal the 30-year-old historic preservation ordinance. Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson abstained.
The council will vote on the repeal ordinance at its next regular meeting in two weeks, assuming there is unanimous consent for immediate consideration.
The council voted after a lengthy public hearing involving statements from nine different stakeholders.
Although all of the council members other than Patterson voted for Cheeks to prepare a repeal ordinance, Councilwoman Betty Spratlin was the driving force behind the repeal.
“In February and March of this year, I proposed that we repeal ordinance 1249 that established the (Historic Preservation Commission), (and) that we amend ordinance 1287, sections 4 and 5, which required approval of the HPC for all (certificates of appropriateness). These repairs … and guidelines can be handled by the building codes,” she said.
Spratlin also asked that “any reference to the HPC and any of its requirements that may be noted or listed in any other program, law, grants, etc. of the city should be revoked. In the future, this can be handled by the building inspector with guidance from the city manager.”
She went on to say, “Tourism throughout the city is very important. Heritage Hall, The Ritz Theatre and April in Talladega attract tourists not only to our Silk Stocking District and surrounding beautiful antebellum homes, but to our entire city.
“This is a record of our heritage. I thank Dr. Patterson and want all of us to join him in promoting tourism throughout our city. We can all move forward with our new ideas and our new projects.
“We all need to get on board with our new museum (at Talladega College). I’m sure that we can all continue to work together as citizens to change the focus of our city to reflect our heritage.”
Spratlin said, “Several of our citizens have inquired as to why I am so passionate about the HPC issue and other such matters, when these matters are not even in my ward.
“I previously owned property in the Silk Stocking District, have friends in this area and throughout the city. I have always had a great love for old, beautiful buildings and our Talladega history.
“I remember shopping on The Square, visiting the historic courthouse, seeing movies at The Ritz and working at Southern Shoe Store, which is now Michael’s. These are some of my favorite memories, along with Toddle Inn School.
“I will always represent the people of Ward 4 to the very best of my ability, but I also love our entire city and always want what is in the best interest of Talladega.
“I hope that citizens and owners of historical properties in Talladega will continue as individual owners to preserve the great history of our town, reflect and respect the historical values of these properties that are in their care, and continue to maintain those buildings and properties as true to history as possible. Also, we are exploring other avenues to accomplish this purpose.”
The first resident to speak at the public hearing was current HPC Chair Josie Whitson, who said, “I am not opposed to the repeal of the ordinance … as long as it is replaced by another ordinance that continues the existence of the HPC with better and improved guidelines.”
Those suggested changes include better marketing of the city’s historic districts through printed materials and QR codes, appointing an appropriate municipal official to enforce removals, demolitions and repairs, and an emphasis on the commission “helping property owners, not attacking property owners.
“On the topic of funding, it is important that ‘grants’ continue to be made available to the businesses and nonprofit organizations in the Courthouse Square Historic District -- even if they are small ones.
“It is therefore important for the city of Talladega to continue to have the designation of ‘certified local government’ to get access to certain grants. That designation requires a historic preservation commission.
“The commission is made up of volunteers who understand the importance of the city gaining access to additional sources of grants.”
She also invited all of the council members to attend the board’s next meeting June 4 at 5 p.m. at City Hall.
Tom Lutchendorf, who has owned and lived in a home in the Silk Stocking District for the past 14 years, and whose wife serves on the HPC, likened the ordinance to a protective covenant and the HPC itself to a homeowners association for a subdivision.
He also pointed out that the commission has never refused a request for a COA and pointed out that several properties had been renovated or totally rehabilitated under the ordinance, and that two eyesores in historic districts had been demolished.
He urged that the ordinance be “updated, not eliminated” and said the loss of experienced volunteers on the commission would be a loss to the city.
Kevin Smith, who owns 10 store fronts in the historic district, as well as apartments and a home, said he agreed the ordinance needed to be updated, and while he agreed that no COA had been turned down, he said the ordinance had not been enforced consistently and that paint colors should not be regulated by the HPC.
A committee of stakeholders had recommended making this change, but the council never acted on it. Smith also seemed to be opposed to the lack of regulation for the interiors of buildings.
Martha Jordan, who also owns multiple properties around The Square, also emphasized the importance of grant funding for renovation and preservation.
Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jason Daves acknowledge the importance of preservation as well as the current economic circumstances where regulations might stand in the way of success. He also expressed concern about a “tone-deaf, purist” interpretation of the ordinance.
Keela Brown, another resident and business owner on The Square, encouraged the council to be more attentive to the needs of revenue generators, and HPC member Dr. Adia Winfrey encouraged the removal of punitive language from the ordinance, another recommendation of a 2019 ad hoc committee that was never followed up on.
Commission member Jimmy Williams and homeowner Becky Cruz also cited uneven enforcement of the ordinance.
Council President Joe Power served on the HPC before being elected to the council and said he knew what a difficult job it was, but he expressed concern that the HPC sometimes pitted “neighbor against neighbor.”
He cited the work Smith had done in renovating numerous properties while also expressing admiration for Whitson’s leadership, and said he hoped Smith’s work would continue with the commission’s cooperation.
Patterson said he had worked with the HPC for many years and was aware of the criticism that had come its way.
“I am aware,” he said, “that the citizens of Talladega have elected new leadership, so I will abstain and hope that we can find a way to continue to use the talents” of the commission members.
The council will meet again June 15 at 5 p.m. in City Hall.
Further coverage of Monday’s meeting will appear in a future edition of the Daily Home.