Talladega council tables changes to job descriptions, pay scale

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Council failed to approve a set of job descriptions and pay scale revisions Monday night after Councilman Trae Williams voted against immediate consideration of the ordinance.
Under Roberts Rules of Order, a body must vote unanimously to waive the rules to vote on an ordinance on first reading. The changes were automatically tabled after the vote was not unanimous but will reappear on the next council agenda without the same requirement.
Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson abstained from voting on immediate consideration.
In voting against immediate consideration, Williams said he did not like “the umbrella approach” of giving veteran employees step raises, saying he would prefer “something performance based.”
Council President Joe Power said government employees have different rules than those in the private sector.
Although she voted for immediate consideration, Councilwoman Betty Spratlin also proposed a pay raise freeze go into effect next year.
The proposed changes cover jobs in five different city departments, but the primary reason the revisions were made when they were involved the two employees at Talladega Municipal Airport.
Up until November 2019, Talladega Superspeedway had served as the fixed base operator for the airport, meaning, among other things, these employees worked for the track, not the city.
When the track decided not to extend the contract to operate the airport last year, the city had to take it over.
City Manager Beth Cheeks said the employees there are currently classified as temporary employees. Both the Talladega Civil Service Board and members of the council expressed concern these positions had not been advertised, but according to Cheeks, the municipality cannot advertise the positions without duly approved job descriptions.
Other revisions included in the proposal involve one position in the Finance Department and two in the Human Resources Department that will bring payroll matters in-house; two new job descriptions in the Purchasing Department; a revision to the position of revenue officer; and several changes to the required levels of experience and certification in the Police Department.
Cheeks said approval of the revisions will not increase the city’s payroll or overall expenses because the positions are filled and people are doing the jobs in question, even if the duties they now perform are not reflected in their current job descriptions.
Cheeks also explained the council has to sign off on changes to job descriptions, but the city manager is solely responsible for filling those positions.
Cheeks also fielded a question from the council regarding the airport’s profit margin.
She said while she could not give a specific figure without looking into the matter further, she said the airport is still receiving grant funding, and that matching funds are generally provided through the lease of industrial property nearby. The airport also makes fuel sales for airplanes.
The airport’s finances are controlled by an appointed board, which has its own bank accounts. The board provided the city with $50,000 for seed money, Cheeks said.
Power pointed out that many municipal airports are privately operated and asked if that was an option in Talladega’s case. Cheeks said she would love to find a third party fixed base operator and negotiate with them if one emerged.
Also Monday night, the council:
Was presented with a proclamation honoring the 52nd anniversary of the United States Fair Housing Law;
Approved the city’s participation in the 2020 Department of Education Summer Food program, as it has for more than 20 years. All money spent by the city in this program is reimbursed. In a related item, the council also approved a contract with the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind to prepare the meals at a cost of $2.80 each;
Passed six resolutions to abate junked cars at various locations in the city;
Voted to surplus a flail mower truck from the Community Appearance Department, after Williams questioned why the vehicle would not be kept as a backup. Cheeks said the vehicle was a 2006 diesel model with high mileage, and the city would be better off trying to sell it to another government agency to recoup some costs and to get it off the city’s insurance;
Approved the renewal of the Public Transportation Program through the East Alabama Regional Planning Commission for $48,302, including $11,000 for the purchase of an additional van;
Approved a $196,913 contract with Mastins Inc. of Boaz to replace a generator at the main wastewater treatment plant. According to Water and Sewer Director Cathy Fuller, the old generator failed to come on the last time there was a power failure at the plant, and officials had to call an electrician to get it started;
Approved an extra $1,000 appropriation to Samaritan House; and
Heard Williams report on complaints from his constituents about people urinating on the fences around Veterans Park while the restrooms at the park remain closed.