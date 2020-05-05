Talladega council still considering capital projects, vote expected May 18

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Council will hold a work session Thursday, May 14, at 5 p.m. at the Armstrong-Osborne Public Library to discuss the Capital Improvement budget for the current fiscal year.
The budget will then be put to a vote during the council’s regular meeting May 18, the following Monday, at City Hall.
The CIB was on the agenda for a vote Monday night during the council’s first regular meeting since March.
Council President Joe Power said, “We should have approved this back in August, before the start of the fiscal year in September. We had a work session about it, but we never had a second meeting.
“And we don’t know what the COVID-19 impact will be on our budget. I’ve asked for the numbers and I understand some neighboring districts are happy with what they’re seeing now, but right now, I would be opposed to approving anything except what we have already committed to until Aug. 15.”
The current council was not yet in office last August. The current fiscal year began Oct. 1, 2019.
The city normally approves a General Fund budget in August, before the end of the fiscal year, but it has historically taken up the Capital Improvement budget after the end of the first quarter of the fiscal year, after council members have a better idea of what the coming year’s revenue will be.
Power said Tuesday he believes this practice sets a bad precedent.
“Our audit makes reference to us having a budget ready by Aug. 15 or thereabouts, and that should apply to the city’s normal operating budget, the Water and Sewer budget and the capital improvement programs,” he said. “I have asked that we have a five-year plan ready, and the city manager has been cooperating with me on that, working on a three-year plan.
“Only planning for one year out is not healthy for a municipality, and I would encourage more long-term planning, but I’m just one vote, I can’t require that on my own.
“And spinning out the first three months of the fiscal year without a capital improvement program is not a great idea for planning.”
He added, “These jobs didn’t come with instructions. I was a banker in a former life and I don’t claim to be an expert (on city governance). But the four new people on the council are just trying to make things work.”
Councilman Trae Williams asked that a second meeting be called before the next regular meeting to discuss the proposed budget further. Councilwoman Betty Spratlin seconded this motion.
“I understand the concern, but a lot of the discussion at the first meeting was very beneficial. I want a called meeting to discuss the options we have that can help the departments with needed items,” Williams said.
Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson said he did not oppose calling a meeting for more discussion, but he pointed out the council would not be able to vote during a work session.
“These projects have been held up for a long time already,” Patterson said. “I want to see this get done.”
Said Power, “It should have been done last year.”
The council had previously signed off on a new contract for body cameras in the Police Department and new radios for police officers and firefighters, items which were deemed essential and whose approval was somewhat time sensitive.
City Manager Beth Cheeks said last month she would be paring down the list of other items in the Capital Improvement budget due to the impact of the COVID-19 quarantine. None of the specific projects listed in the proposed budget were discussed Monday.
The city maintains a certain percentage of sales tax revenue in a special fund that is used for capital improvement projects each year. The Capital Improvement Fund is maintained outside the city’s General Fund.
This year’s Capital Improvement budget also includes the purchase of 21 new police cars totaling $240,000 financed over five years.
The total proposed Capital Improvement budget comes to just over $1 million.
The city’s Water and Sewer Department is an enterprise fund, meaning it is self-sufficient and money from this department is never co-mingled with city funds.
Water and Sewer capital improvements are also funded separately, using funds from that department.
The Water and Sewer Capital Improvement budget is also just over $1 million, slightly lower than than the budget for the other city departments.
The meeting took place over the Zoom teleconferencing system, with all five council members, Cheeks, Mayor Timothy Ragland and city attorney Mike O’Brien all projected onto a large television screen in the council chamber. The Wi-Fi signal in the council chamber failed while the meeting was still ongoing.
Further coverage of Monday’s meeting will appear in future editions of the Daily Home.