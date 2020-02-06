Talladega council receives presentation on tourism, CMP facility

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Council heard a second presentation on plans to boost tourism from Historic Preservation Commission member Jimmy Williams during a marathon council meeting Monday night.
Williams has still not quite finished the presentation and will be addressing the council for 15 minutes or so during its next meeting Feb. 20.
Monday’s presentation began with information about the Civilian Marksmanship Program just outside the city limits. CMP Park Manager J.L. Hardy was present and addressed the council as well.
Hardy said the 500 acre park opened in 2015 off Jackson Trace Road. Although there are similar parks all over the country, the one in Talladega “represents the culmination of our mission.”
CMP began as a government program established by President Theodore Roosevelt in 1903 to promote marksmanship and gun safety, with an emphasis on working with youth. It was privatized in 1996.
CMP is different from similar organizations in that there is no membership; the park is open to the public. “There’s not another one like it in the United States,” Hardy said.
The Talladega CMP hosts two world championship events, two national championship events, state championships, an annual match, youth championships and other events that bring in an average of 3,000 people per month.
Unique visitors come from some 26 states per month and three to five foreign countries, with participants from up to 20 countries for international events.
The CMP also recently partnered with the Hall of Heroes Museum, particularly for historic firearms matches such as the one that commemorated the anniversary of D-Day last year. The Hall is working on setting up a permanent display at the CMP clubhouse.
Visitors to the park come to spend their discretionary income year round, with additional boosts twice a year when there is a race at Talladega Superspeedway nearby.
About 65 percent of transactions at CMP are related to lane usage, but CMP is also a multiuse facility, and the remaining 35 percent comes from hosting events such as business meetings, charity events, runs, receptions, baby showers and birthday parties.
“We haven’t hosted a wedding yet, but we’re hoping that will happen soon,” Hardy said.
Council President Joe Power said the council was looking for ways to make Talladega a destination, where people come to eat or stay.
Hardy said CMP does send guests, some who stay for a week at a time, to Talladega, but suggested the city needed more hotels. Many guests end up staying in Oxford or Pell City because there is nowhere to stay in Talladega.
Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson, who has become a leading advocate for tourism in the city, thanked Hardy and CMP Business Development Manager Greg Raines for their assistance and ideas, “which are wanted and needed … Tourism is a great thing in this state, and people are starting to see our destination potential.”
Williams presented the council with some statistics provided by Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jason Daves. Tourism jobs for the county included 1,116 in 2018, up 18 percent from the previous year. There were also about 500 indirect tourism-related jobs in the county.
Lodging taxes for the county total just over half a million dollars per year, with about $228,000 of that going to the city in 2018.
Also Monday, the council:
Saw Mayor Timothy Ragland present a proclamation to Dock Russell for Black History Month.
Approved an abatement of junked cars at West Gate Homes;
Approved a contract with Alpine Properties for grounds maintenance at Oak Hill Cemetery, with funds coming from the perpetual care fund;
Approved an easement to a hangar at the airport for Alabama Power;
Heard City Manager Beth Cheeks encourage members of the council to attend the Certified Municipal Official program; and
Spent about 15 minutes in executive session to discuss a possible real estate transaction but took no action after returning to public session.