Talladega council receives presentation on renovation of Chamber building, Square

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Council watched a presentation Monday night regarding the ongoing renovation of the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce building and surroundings and The Courthouse Square.
According to city employee Kelsey Gallahar, phase one of the projected three phase project is almost complete.
According to Monday’s PowerPoint presentation, the plan is to build a “resilient downtown,” that serves as a point of arrival and watering hole for the city, has recognizable borders and accommodates all transportation modes.
The city’s previous efforts in making The Square area compliant with the American’s with Disabilities Act over the last few years were to be commended, Gallahar said.
Creation of a “resilient downtown” involves “placemaking,” according to the presentation. This in turn involves creating and implementing a meaningful vision while not trying to fix everything at once.
Failure to document and teach the vision to residents and youth is a crucial mistake to avoid.
Phase one involves re-landscaping the Chamber parking lot and putting up window decals in empty storefronts around The Square. The one-way decals are already up in the old Square Cup building and the building next door to it, and Community Appearance Director Mitch Bast said the new Japanese maples that will be planted around the building have arrived. Some of the older Bradford pears are already coming out.
Phase two is expected to begin next year and will involve repairing, remodelling and lighting the caboose parked outside the Chamber, painting a mural, updating the Chamber sign and renovating the exterior of the building.
Phase three of the project is to be announced later but will likely involve more work in the parking lot, roof repair and gutter replacement, and renovations to the interior of the Chamber building, including a welcome center and public restrooms.
The presentation was well-received, although no council action was required Monday night.
Also Monday, the council:
Saw Eric Paul Chatman and Will Twymon be sworn in by Mayor Timothy Ragland to the Civil Service Board;
Saw Ragland present a proclamation for Hospice and Palliative Care Awareness Month;
Saw Ragland present a proclamation in recognition of Rehab Select;
Heard the city’s auditors report the municipality had received an unqualified audit with no findings;
Appointed Russell Bowden and Becky Davis to the Heritage Commission;
Saw an informational presentation by Mike Raita regarding the International Motorsports Hall of Fame;
Reappointed Rex Griffin, John Midlock and Jack Clark to the Airport Board;
Heard complaints about trash and litter near Talladega Downs, which is also a high crime area. The council asked City Manager Beth Cheeks to contact the owners and managers of the property, as well as the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development, to discuss ways to address the problems;
Took no action on adjusting the salary and position of municipal court judge until closer to the February deadline;
Approved 16 weed abatements;
Approved a contract with Neel-Schaffer Engineering for up to $20,000 for bridge inspection;
Approved an $800 expenditure for two floats in the Christmas parade; and
Spent about 15 minutes in executive session discussing property acquisition but took no action.