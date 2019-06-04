TALLADEGA -- Talladega City Council President Dr. Horace Patterson pledged Monday night to help his constituents stand up to the perpetrators of violent crimes in the municipality, and in his ward on the west side of town in particular.
“Thugs are not going to take control of this city,” he said. “We will stop them and we will deal with them.”
Patterson’s remarks came after Monday night’s exceptionally brief meeting had adjourned. After being approached by one of his constituents, Patterson called the meeting back to order to allow her to address the council.
The constituent explained she was concerned about the violent crimes taking place in and around her neighborhood.
“The kids know who is doing this,” she said. “But some of the adults know, too. I’ve addressed this with a couple of them, and they said they are afraid to tell the police anything because they feel their identity will not be protected. They’re scared.”
The woman asked if the city operated an anonymous tip line, which police Chief Jason Busby said it did.
The number for the anonymous tip line is 256-299-0011.
“We always follow up on any information that comes through there,” Busby said.
He added that, in addition to providing information as an official witness, one could also provide information in person anonymously.
“It’s not completely off the record,” he said. “We don’t tell anyone who’s talking to us, but if someone sees you, they can still talk, even if you’re just picking up an accident report.”
Patterson suggested printing up fliers with the information about the anonymous tip line, distributing them through the west side and even delivering them door-to-door in high-crime areas.
“If someone knows something and is afraid to come forward, they can call me and give me the information,” he said. “I will make sure it gets where it needs to go.”
Councilman Jarvis Elston said his constituents could contact him as well if they were not comfortable going to the authorities directly.
“I understand your fear,” Patterson said. “And I apologize, because no one should have to live their life in fear … But those who know something need to come forward. You can give me the information and I will relay it for you, but the police absolutely cannot act, cannot do their jobs without witnesses.
“I know people say not to snitch, but I am concerned with the safety of everyone. Bullets have no loyalty. Babies die. People are hurt in their homes and in their automobiles. The police want to keep everyone safe, but it’s tough to do that without information.
In addition to the number given above, Busby said tips can also be left on the Police Department’s Facebook page and under the action center on the city government’s Web page. In the case of an immediate emergency, however, he said please call 911.
Also Monday, the council:
Excused Councilmen David Street and Ricky Simpson, who were absent;
Heard the Rev. Hugh Morris and Josephine McKinney announce that Ja’Kenya McCord and Cecily Duncan of Talladega High School were the recipients of $750 NAACP scholarships;
Heard City Manager Beth Cheeks announce the farmers market in the Chamber of Commerce parking lot would once again be taking place every Tuesday between June 4 and Aug. 27;
Saw Mayor Jerry Cooper swear Victor Wilson Sr. in as a member of the Civil Service Board;
Heard Cheeks announce the city would begin spraying for mosquitos Tuesdays and Thursdays until Labor Day. She also urged residents to keep any eye out for standing water, where mosquitoes tend to breed;
Donated a previously surplussed van to the Community Life Institute;
Surplussed various equipment in the Police Department;
Improved an increase of $2,108 to the Waits Construction contract to pave the service center parking lot;
Approved purchasing procedures and a citizen participation plan for community development block grants in the Water and Sewer Department;
Heard Cheeks announce the summer food program had gotten underway and was poised to be another great success;
Heard Cheeks announce she was going to be attending the Alabama County/City Manager Association Conference Wednesday through Friday;
Heard Cheeks thank the city’s employees for working in the unseasonably hot weather recently;
Heard a resident ask when the bridge projects on West and West Coosa streets might be finished. Cheeks said the contractor was working on the punch list. In response to a question from Cooper, Cheeks said the state Department of Transportation is handing these projects but would be collecting liquidated damages from the contractor for failing to meet the deadline;
Announced the next council meeting would be June 17, with the state of the city address at The Ritz Theatre the following night; and
Heard Elston raise the possibility of evaluating Cheeks as city manager at the next meeting.