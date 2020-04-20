Talladega council president cancels Monday meeting due to health concerns (with photos)

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Council meeting scheduled for Monday evening was canceled due to ongoing concern over the COVID-19 pandemic. The next scheduled meeting is May 4.
According to City Manager Beth Cheeks, the council would normally be required to meet at least twice per calendar month, but Gov. Kay Ivey has waived that requirement as part of the stay-at-home order issued statewide in March.
Cheeks added that technical difficulties had prevented the body from holding a virtual meeting using the Zoom app.
Council President Joe Power said Monday his decision to cancel the meeting was based on the fact that “several of us on this council are old enough to be in the high-risk group for COVID-19, and I’m one of them.
“There are also several of us with other situations putting us in high-risk categories. Ideally, I would like for us to be able to hold virtual meetings, but there were some issues there with the set up. I decided it was best to cancel the meeting because we couldn’t all do it from home.”
According to Cheeks, there is an issue with the Wi-Fi booster in the council chamber that has prevented Zoom or other, similar applications from working properly, but she said Monday city officials are working on the problem and hope to have a system up and running for future meetings, if needed.
Councilman Trae Williams said he understood Power’s rationale but still expressed some frustration with the council being unable to meet for more than a month.
“Three of our council members are over 65, and I have a wife and a toddler at home. Councilwoman Vickie Robinson Hall also has a son at home, so I understand,” he said. “But it is frustrating, especially when Lincoln and other agencies with similar issues are still able to meet.
“I’ve been speaking with the other council members, and city business is continuing. Power has done what he can, but our constituents need to hear us. We need to be out in front of the residents of this city.
“We’re still getting paid, after all, we might as well be able to show up for work. We still need to do our job. We need to be out there representing the folks who elected us.”
Whether meeting in person or online somehow, Williams also encouraged all city residents to keep up with the council agenda posted online and to contact him or the representative of their ward if they have concerns or questions about anything on those agendas.
“Read the website and reach out to us, we’re still here,” he said. “But we need to get a system for virtual meetings set up as soon as possible. People need to be able to see our faces and hear us debating the issues.”
Contact information for Williams and the other council members is available on the city’s website.
Monday’s agenda
Arguably the most significant item on the agenda for Monday’s canceled meeting was the approval of a capital improvement project plan for the current fiscal year. The council discussed the project during a work session before the pandemic but has yet to vote on it.
The project Cheeks would have set before the council for a vote Monday is somewhat reduced in scope due to the lateness of the year and the possible budget issues wrought by the pandemic response.
“We are already five months into FY2020, and it is imperative that a Capital Improvement Project budget be approved so that we can move forward on certain projects,” Cheeks wrote in a memo to the council.
The original project called for the purchase of 28 new police cars, she said.
In the version that would have been submitted Monday, this was reduced to 21, with a slightly lower interest rate and payments spread out over three years.
“The purchase of the vehicles, once approved, will take six to eight months, or more, to get ordered, received and put into service. Other projects, such as increasing the transportation program, can be implemented in a shorter time span once the funds are approved,” according to the memo. “The CIP budget of $1,145,510 can be done with available funds, though we always strive to bring all projects in under budget.”
The CIP budget for the Water and Sewer Department is separate from the rest of the city because that department is expected to be self-sufficient. The total water and sewer CIP that was to be considered Monday is just over $1 million.
Both Cheeks and Power said it may be necessary to call a meeting before May to approve the CIP, if it can be done virtually.
“The rest can wait for right now, but we are planning to have a conference call or something as soon as we can for the Capital Improvement budgets,” Power said Monday. “Those are seriously past due by now.”