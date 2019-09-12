TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Council will hold a work session Monday at 5 p.m. to go over a first draft for the budget for the new fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1.
City Manager Beth Cheeks said she had invited the newly elected council members and those candidates involved in the Oct. 8 runoff to attend, so they will be more familiar with the municipality’s finances when they are sworn in November.
Cheeks said there is a disadvantage to the fiscal year beginning before the runoff elections Oct. 8, but she pointed out the new council will be able to revise the budget if need be.
A draft of the proposed budget was included in the packet for the council meeting Monday, although it was not discussed. The draft projects a General Fund deficit of about $850,000.
“We’re going to have to work that figure down,” Cheeks said. “The council will need to find some areas to trim.”
The city still has reserve funds and savings, but Cheeks said it is unlikely there will be any funds to roll over into the General Fund at the end of the current fiscal year. The figure also does not include the Capital Improvement budget.
The deficit is a combination of lower than expected tax revenues and some higher than expected expenses.
“And we’ll still be getting tax revenue, for September in October and October in November, so we won’t know for sure how much revenue we’re looking at until then,” according to Cheeks.
The draft budget projects total General Fund revenue of just over $15 million and projected overall expenses of just under $15.1 million.
Total tax and license revenue projected for the coming year totals just under $12 million, up slightly from roughly $11.8 million in the current budget.
Under expenditures, the largest category is the Police Department at $4 million or roughly 25 percent. The Police Department is the largest in the city and has historically been the largest slice of the General Fund.
The second highest expenditure is in the category of non-departmental expenses and includes everything from retiree benefits to insurance to maintenance and custodial expenses, at just under $3 million. Expenses for the Fire Department are $2.2 million; the budgets for Public Works, Community Appearance and Parks and Recreation are all over $1 million. Debt service is budgeted at $850,000.
The Water Department is operated as an enterprise fund outside of the city’s General Fund, meaning that it is meant to be self-sufficient. Total revenues for the Water Department are projected at just under $8 million, with general expenses and construction budgeted at just over $1.1 million each; non-operating expenses, including garbage collection and infrastructure depreciation is just under $3.2 million, customer service is $600,000 and treatment plants and wells are about $1 million. Other facilities are budgeted at $1.7 million.
The Capital Improvement budget is also outside the General Fund and will be considered separately, generally sometime in the coming calendar year.
Also Monday, the council:
Approved an expenditure of $85,171, the same amount as last year, to support the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force;
Heard a presentation from Jerry Taylor regarding the recently formed mentoring and service organization called Mighty Men of Valor;
Approved the purchase of a table at the George Washington Carver Chapter of Disabled American Veterans for the annual Black and White Banquet on Sept. 14 at 5 p.m. at the Talladega Family Life Center for $200;
Said the council would be unable to make a contribution to help with meal expenses for athletes at Talladega County Central High School;
Received a request from Councilman Jarvis Elston urging Talladega College to name the new student center in honor of college President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins;
Reappointed Jimmy Williams to the Historic Preservation Commission by a vote of 4-1, with Councilman David Street dissenting. Street had asked for the nomination to be tabled until after the council could meet in executive session but got no support from the other council members;
Approved the cost of $700 for an election recount for the Ward 3 Board of Education seat;
Authorized Cheeks to attend the International City Managers Association convention in Nashville, Tennessee, next month;
Approved weed abatement liens on 19 properties;
Approved a request from ICMA (International City/County Management Association) to produce a film up to seven minutes long highlighting the city of Talladega for $17,500;
Approved a contract for $173,725 with Standard Commercial Roofing and Envelope Solutions for roof replacement on five buildings at the Main Wastewater Treatment facility;
Approved a $55,725 contract with Central Alabama Asphalt and Construction Company to resurface the parking lot at the wastewater plant by a vote of 4-1, with Street dissenting. Councilman Ricky Simpson said the project would be paid for with grant funds.