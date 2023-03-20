Talladega council OKs sanitation work in three locations

The Talladega City Council unanimously approved three contracts for sewer improvements in the city totaling just under $3 million Monday night.
The two larger contracts were awarded to Schmidt Environmental of Hoover for $1,219,500 for filter plant additions at the Brecon wastewater treatment plant and $1,565,000 for similar work at the airport waste water treatment plant. Funding for both projects was approved in the 2021 bond issue, and had been approved by council at that time, based on the recommendations of water and sewer personnel and InSite Engineering.
Both projects involve “installing a new cloth media filter, modifying the chlorine contact chamber, piping, valves, asphalt, concrete drive repair and all necessary accessories,” according to the memos addressed to the council accompanying the resolutions.
For the third project, the city hired InSight for to “design the repairs, replacement and modification” of the sewer system at City Hall for $44,300. The cost to actually implement the plans InSite comes up with will be determined by the bid, after the project is designed.
The city had also previously approved this project as a capital improvement. The sewer system currently serving City Hall is as old as the building, and has a recent history of various problems.
The City Hall project was not on the agenda published last week, but appeared to be a last minute add-on, along with a resolution extending the contract with City Manager Seddrick Hill.
Hill’s current contract expires March 29.
During Monday’s meeting, the council agreed to extend the current contract until a new one is adopted and to set a called meeting for 8:30 a.m. March 31.
The new contract was drawn up by council members Joe Power and Trae Williams. Since there was no vote taken Monday night, a copy of the actual contract as submitted was not available.
Councilwoman Betty Spratlin said she had “discrepancies” in the draft contract that merited longer discussion before making a decision. Power said, as he saw it, the major issue to be resolved was the difference between Hill’s annual evaluation and his salary review, which takes place every six months. Power said he believed the contract should be amended to bring the two evaluations into synch once per year.
Council President Dr. Horace Patterson then suggested calling a meeting to do nothing but discuss the contract. Hill said that he had reviewed the draft agreement and had at least eight other issues that he wanted to see addressed before the council approved the new contract.
He did not list those eight issues, however.
The council first discussed calling a meeting in one week, which is the soonest they could do so without running afoul of the open meetings act. Hill said he would be in Washington, D.C., on city business.
Patterson said he wanted to make sure the council took all the time they needed to come to a fair agreement with Hill.
“We must try and be consistent,” Patterson said. “Councilman Power has done a great job in leading and his willingness to be fair. If anyone has ever been treated unfairly, they know the feeling of a sting that can break your heart. We do not need to rush, we need to give this issue all the attention it deserves.”
Also Monday, the council:
— Heard a presentation from the Center for Policing Equity, a non-profit that is currently conducting a study on calls and encounters with the city police at no cost to the city itself.
— Heard a list of upcoming events at the historic Ritz Theater from Executive Director Lauren Deal and Board Chair Cindy Pennington. Upcoming events include a tribute to the great women of country music March 31, movies shown during April in Talladega and a drawdown and low country shrimp boil in August.
— Approved a contract for $139 per month for permanent storage of city records with Security Plus Storage.
— Approved a lien for a weed abatement at 331 Highland Avenue.
— Authorized Hill to contact the owners of Talladega Downs for an update on security procedures in the wake of a double homicide and murder arrest in the apartment complex Sunday.
— Heard Mayor Timothy Ragland report that he was writing a letter to the state Speaker of the House and Senate Majority Leader voicing support for a repeal of Alabama’s grocery tax.
— Discussed, but took no formal action on, the city’s facade grant fund and American Rescue Plan funding available to businesses that were forced to close during the COVID-19 pandemic.