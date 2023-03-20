 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Talladega council OKs sanitation work in three locations

The Talladega City Council unanimously approved three contracts for sewer improvements in the city totaling just under $3 million Monday night. 

The two larger contracts were awarded to Schmidt Environmental of Hoover for $1,219,500 for filter plant additions at the Brecon wastewater treatment plant and $1,565,000 for similar work at the airport waste water treatment plant. Funding for both projects was approved in the 2021 bond issue, and had been approved by council at that time, based on the recommendations of water and sewer personnel and InSite Engineering.