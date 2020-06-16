Talladega council OKs repeal of historic preservation ordinance

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Council voted unanimously Monday night to repeal the city’s historic preservation ordinance while deciding to come up with a replacement at some point in the future.
It remained unclear exactly when that might happen, however.
Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson asked before the vote, “What replaces it? What will be done? How will it look? Does it affect our grants?”
Councilwoman Betty Spratlin, who had initially raised the repeal issue, deferred to city attorney Mike O’Brien.
“Understand, I am not pro or con,” O’Brien said. “There is currently no plan to replace the historic preservation ordinance.
“I did make some suggestions to the city manager (Beth Cheeks). You could put the historic standards into the zoning ordinance. But a revision to the zoning ordinance would have to be brought before the Planning Commission for them to approve, then brought back to the council.
“Or, you could abolish the commission and then reform a new one. Then you could repeal the historic zones and have the preservation ordinance only apply to buildings on the National Historic Register. There are some buildings now that do not qualify, but they fall into a historic district. But none of these things have been done up to this point.”
Patterson admitted the commission has “created a lot of animosity across the years,” adding, “when you talk about people’s property, it is emotionally charged … It’s not about one or two people, it’s a systemic problem. Everybody’s not going to like it, no matter what we do.”
Spratlin said, “This has been going on since January, February and March. It could be in place now, with the building inspector enforcing it.”
Cheeks said the building inspector would not be able to enforce the historic preservation ordinance, and that if it was repealed and not replaced, there would be nothing for anyone to enforce in the first place. All the building inspector can do is make sure a building is up to code. He doesn’t oversee any of the architectural issues, she said.
Spratlin said the council “had to abolish the old ordinance before creating a new one.”
Council President Joe Power, who previously served on the HPC for five years, said, “I’m for ending it. I don’t see a really big risk.”
Building inspector EJ Morgan pointed out he did not have any legal authority to regulate building materials or colors, so if someone wanted to paint their house pink or put vinyl siding on a historic building, he could not stop them.
He added that if the council waited several months or years before replacing the ordinance, then it ran the risk of complaints that a neighbor had been allowed to do something while there was no ordinance in place that others were not now allowed to do.
Patterson seemed to hesitate momentarily before voting in favor of immediate consideration; had he voted no, the repeal would have been tabled until the next meeting, but ultimately, he voted in favor of both immediate consideration and repeal.
After the vote, Spratlin said she had gotten letters from people opposed to historic preservation, citing one who said he or she had lost a buyer for a property due to the regulations. A small group of unelected people should not be able to dictate renovations of private property, she said.
The council held a lengthy public hearing on the issue of abolishing the historic preservation ordinance and the appointed commission tasked with enforcing it during its previous meeting.
The only resident to address the council Monday was Historic Preservation Commission member Jimmy Williams, who was not present at the commission’s last meeting Thursday, June 4.
During that meeting, current Chair Josie Whitson defended the continued need for the commission and pointed out the good things it had accomplished in the past, saying Williams had been responsible for doing away with a Christmas tree program in the Silk Stocking District and saying Williams had allowed buildings to fall into disrepair and be condemned during the time he was chair.
Williams responded Monday that he did not even live in the state during the time the buildings were condemned and added he had put up a Christmas tree at his own home in the district every year that he had lived there.
He also said Whitson’s statement that the commission had never denied a certificate of appropriateness was misleading, because some of them had been tabled and taken up at later dates.
He also denied that the commission had been responsible for printing brochures and publishing a quarterly newsletter, and added that none of the CoAs given in the past five years were valid because there was no evidence adjacent property owners had been notified.
Lastly, he argued the designation of “certified local government,” which the city will lose once the HPC is abolished, would only affect paper projects such as mapping and planning, but would not impact “brick and mortar” projects.
The repeal of the ordinance will have to be advertised for a period of time before it becomes official.
Further coverage of Monday’s meeting will appear in future editions of The Daily Home.