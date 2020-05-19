Talladega council OKs facade grants; tables action on cell tower

The Talladega City Council voted 4-0 Monday evening to approve two facade grants totaling $8,500, with council President Joe Power abstaining.
The properties to be improved are at 101 N. Court Square and 104 through 110 East St. N; the former is owned by Martha Jordan, the latter by Dorothy Power, who, according to City Manager Beth Cheeks, is the council president’s mother.
Cheeks added both projects have been reviewed and approved by city staff, but neither has gotten a certificate of appropriateness from the Historic Preservation Commission.
According to a memo from Cheeks, “Back in 2017, the City Council set aside $75,000 for a facade grant program. This grant program matches 50 percent (up to $10,000) of a property owner’s cost to improve the facade of a building in the Historic Courthouse Square District.
“Applications are reviewed by a committee of city employees and then recommended to the City Council for approval. As of today, the council has approved and distributed $57,061.63 in grants, leaving a balance of $17,938.37,” not including the ones approved Monday.
Two projects approved Monday total $17,000, with $10,000 for Jordan’s property and $7,000 for Power’s. The city grants will cover $5,000 and $3,500, respectively.
Cell tower
The longest discussion of Monday’s meeting regarded the placement of a 199-foot AT&T cellphone tower on city-owned property on George Holdridge Lane, behind the Public Works Department offices. Ultimately, the council voted to table this particular action until its next meeting.
According to an attorney representing AT&T, the company is following the city’s ordinance by selecting a parcel of municipal-owned property to rent.
The tower is meant to improve cell reception in the area surrounding downtown Talladega. Because the tower is less than 200 feet, it will not have to be lighted.
The lawyer added AT&T had tried to find an existing tower where it could co-locate but was not successful.
While the proposed tower will be some 70 feet taller than the one next to the courthouse, the attorney said the last 9 nine feet will be a lightning rod. There is a large clump of trees that will block the view of most of the tower from residences nearby. It will be a “single pole design,” with no guy wires and no satellite equipment coming off it.
A spokesman for the consulting firm that reviews all cellphone tower changes and construction said he had reviewed the specifications and recommended approval.
Cheeks also said the location of the proposed tower would not interfere with the annual fourth of July fireworks display.
Power said he was concerned about the tower being visible from residences on East Street and expressed surprise that no one was present at the meeting to protest the construction.
Cheeks said that all property owners within 1,500 feet of the property had been notified of the planned location on two different occasions.
“I’m not against the project,” Power said, “but I’m concerned that there are no residents here. I’m not sure the word got out well enough.”
Power called for a motion to table the contract, which was made by Councilman Trae Williams and seconded by Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson.
Further coverage of Monday’s meeting will appear in future editions of The Daily Home.