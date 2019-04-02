TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Council during its first regular meeting of April discussed an evaluation process devised by Councilman Jarvis Elston for City Manager Beth Cheeks.
The evaluation document was given final approval Monday night, and aside from some minor revisions, it appeared to be well-received.
Councilman David Street was not present Monday.
Elston presented two separate documents to the council as part of his evaluation package.
The first consisted of a series of competencies rated by the council members from 5 (excellent) to 1 (unsatisfactory). Categories include “Leadership with the council,” “Leadership with employees,” “Leadership in the community,” “Leadership with other governmental entities and the news media,” “organizational management,” “fiscal,” “personnel,” “community and economic development,” “knowledge and advice,” “productivity and quality,” “ communication,” “individual qualities” and “accomplishments.”
Most, but not all of these categories include several subcategories, also to be rated on a scale of one to five.
The second document Elston presented covered possible pay raises and incentive pay.
All of the scores from the first document would be averaged, Elston explained. If the overall average score was 4.5 to 5, Cheeks would be eligible for a 1.8 percent pay raise. For a score of 4 to 4.5 percent, Cheeks would earn a 1.6 percent raise, or a 1.4 percent raise for an average score of 3.5 to 4, walking down 0.2 percentage points for each point of the average score. After 1 percent (for an average score of 2.5 to 3 percent), the suggested pay increase would drop 0.5 percent for an overall score of 2 to 2.5 points. There is no raise associated with an average score of 1.0 to 2.0.
In addition, Elston’s proposal also included a formula for incentive pay, which he said was distinct from a bonus.
Basically, incentive pay would be the final average score times 100.
For example, for “a salary of $100,000 that receives a final score of 4.5 percent (would) be eligible for a pay increase of 1.6 percent, plus $450 incentive pay,” Elston explained.
Elston also provided a table showing what other city managers in Alabama earn.
According to the tally sheet, Cheeks is earning $100,000 per year for managing a city of 15,676. The only city manager earning less than this in Tuskegee, which has a population of 9,000, Elston said.
The highest paid city manager in the state is in Auburn, at $215,000 per year, plus an assistant city manager making $180,000, for a municipality with a population of 65,000.
In Phenix City, with a population of 36,000, the manager earns $170,000 per year, with an assistant earning $137,000 per year. The city manager of Anniston, population 23,106, makes $135,000 per year.
The city manager of Dothan, who was previously the assistant manager in Auburn, started at $190,000 for a city of 68,000.
Pell City’s city manager, who previously held the same position in Talladega, makes $125,000 for a municipality with a population of 12,695.
Mountain Brook and Vestavia Hills, arguably the two most affluent municipalities in the state, pay their city managers $174,000 and $190,000, respectively, for populations of 20,604 and 35,000.
Elston said he knew “you can’t compare apples and oranges, and we can’t always compare ourselves to some other cities like Anniston,” but he wanted to make sure the salary stayed competitive so Cheeks could not be enticed to leave.
According to Elston’s plan, the results of the council members’ evaluations would be sent to the city attorney, who would tally the final scores and present the results to the council.
City attorney Mike O’Brien was present at the council meeting and said he would look over the proposal.
Councilman Ricky Simpson said some minor changes would need to be made before final approval, including changing “her” to “him or her” so that the document could be reused for future managers, and pointing out there would be no clear answer to the question about major accomplishments during the past year, because she had only been on the job since last summer, and the capital improvement budget for the current year was just passed. The other council members agreed.
Council President Dr. Horace Patterson added, “I know the salary is not where it needs to be, but I believe that we are very fortunate to have this caliber a city manager.” He said he still wanted the council to be able to negotiate “based on excellence.”
Further coverage of Monday’s meeting will appear later this week in The Daily Home.