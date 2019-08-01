TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Council voted 3-0 Thursday night to approve a contract with Byrd Contractors Inc. to repair a sewer line under East Battle Street for $148,642. Councilmen Jarvis Elston and Ricky Simpson were not present.
City Manager Beth Cheeks thanked the council for taking action on the contract “so we can get started on this right away.”
According to a memo presented to council members, “It has been discovered that there is a sewer failure under East Battle Street. This failure is most inopportune because of the (imminent) paving by (the Alabama Department of Transportation) of Battle Street and because the sewer line handles numerous businesses in the area, including Walmart.”
The memo goes on to say, “Repair of this sewer line qualifies as an emergency purchase that will not need to follow the competitive bid law and its time consuming procedures. The Water Department’s consulting engineer, James Cassidy of InSite Engineering, has analyzed the extent of the damage to the sewer line and obtained three estimates on the repair work.”
According to the engineer’s report, a piece of an old clay line has broken off, possibly as a result of hydraulic pressure or ground shifting due to an increase in groundwater.
He recommended replacing about 330 feet in the area of the broken pipe, as well as a smaller area next to it that has been patched several times. The main sewer lines is 100 percent blocked by gravel, he added.
Also Thursday, the council:
Approved an $800 donation to Cornelius Pickens of Brothers With Ambition, which is handling the Knoxville Area Back To School Party and Supply Giveaway while Eddie Duncan is unwell. Cheeks said she will give Pickens a check Friday for the event Sunday, Aug. 4;
Announced Talladega City Schools will once again host the Walk of Champions, with professionals welcoming students back for the first day of school Aug. 7. Participants should be at one of the system’s elementary schools at 7:30 a.m. or at Zora Ellis Junior High School or Talladega High School at 7 a.m.;
Was invited by Magistrate David Sparks to attend a community meeting Sept. 5 at Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church to discuss violence in the city;
Certified the re-election of City Board of Education members Mary McGhee and Chuck Roberts, who were unopposed for re-election. Council members also approved the list of poll workers for the municipal election Aug. 27;
Readopted the city’s comprehensive plan, originally from 2006, in order to apply for a grant;
Approved a junked car abatement on Roosevelt Street;
Heard Cheeks announce a new state law went into effect Thursday, Aug. 1, requiring that absentee ballot applications must include a copy of a photo identification. If the identification is not included, the applicant will be sent a provisional ballot;
Discussed the problem with speeding on Long Street, in Council President Dr. Horace Patterson’s ward. Residents were advised to collect signatures supporting speed breakers;
Heard Councilman David Street suggest the creation of a “real” ad hoc committee to study the splash pad issue. Patterson said the city had already held public hearings on the issue, and the creation of a committee was not necessary;
Heard Cheeks say mosquito spraying would be going on every Tuesday and Thursday, with a different quarter of the city each time;
Heard Street ask about the status of several issues he had asked Cheeks to investigate; she said she was still working on all of them.