TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Council voted 4-0 Monday night to approve a $22,000 contract with Waites Construction to demolish three city owned buildings, on North Street East, Court Street North and Coosa Street West. Councilman David Street was absent.
According to a memo provided to the council before the meeting, “The structure on Court Street will be removed as part of the Court Street parking lot project.”
The city acquired this particular building, formerly the home of Fair Lady Fashion Salon, for $17,500 plus legal expenses and closing costs, in November. The property next to it, which formerly housed the WOIL TV studio, was acquired by the city at the same time for only the fees and closing costs. It had previously been condemned.
The other two buildings to be demolished include a vacant structure at 105 North St. E and a pavilion across the street from 1008 Coosa St. W. The latter project also involves the removal of vegetation within 20 feet of the pavilion.
According to the memo, the contract with Waits includes removal and disposal of structures, all debris and all building contents, as well as removal of brush and trees per specifications. The contract also includes removing structural foundations, closure of sewage systems, suitable fill dirt for drainage, and seeding and mulching and maintenance with residential mowing equipment. All debris will be disposed of in a landfill approved by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.
Waits was the lowest of the three contractors that bid on the project.
Also Monday, the council:
Excused Street;
Appointed Chad Turner and Porsche Garrett to the Industrial Development Board. Every seat on the board is occupied for the first time in several years, according to Councilman Jarvis Elston;
Sought a legal opinion as to whether the city could make a donation toward the purchase of championship rings for the Talladega High School boys basketball team;
Renewed a five-year lease agreement with ATAP for either $4,000 or 4 percent of gross payroll, whichever is greater. ATAP is leasing property from the city at the airport;
Approved a working agreement with the Talladega County Board of Registrars for copies of the voter list for the upcoming municipal elections;
Approved a contract with East Alabama Officials for baseball games at Ben Bruner Sports Complex not to exceed $7,500;
Approved a $34,800 contract with InSite Engineering for design, construction engineering and inspection services for Gertrude Street, a main access road to Talladega College’s new Harvey Art Museum;
Surplussed the old analog sound system in the council chamber at City Hall. The council replaced it with a new digital system last year;
Approved contracts with InSite for $19,700 and $14,850 for construction engineering and inspection for replacement of a generator and resurfacing the parking lot at the main Wastewater Treatment Plant, respectively;
Heard City Manager Beth Cheeks report Alabama Power magazine had run a very positive story on the city that was being read all over the state;
Heard Cheeks report the city’s Facebook page had recently been overhauled;
Heard Cheeks announce Friday and Saturday’s spring cleanup event had been a success;
Announced that Parks and Recreation League baseball season opens Saturday;
Announced that five new police officers would be sworn in Thursday;
Moved the first council meeting in May to May 9.