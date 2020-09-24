Talladega council OKs changes to employee benefits after missing deadline

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Council has approved changes to the retirement benefits for municipal employees.
During a called meeting Tuesday night, the council approved awarding Tier I retirement benefits to Tier II employees.
The different retirement plans are the result of policy changes made by Retirement Systems of Alabama several years ago. The change created two different tiers of benefits for plans with the RSA.
Tier I is for employees hired before 2013, while Tier II are employees hired afterwards. The differences between the two tiers are, functionally, when the employee can retire, what the monthly contribution is and how benefits are calculated.
As an example, a Tier 1 employee can retire at age 60 or when he/she has 25 years of service, while a Tier 2 employee cannot retire until age 62 and only if he/she has at least 10 years of service. There is no solely service-based retirement option for Tier II employees.
The question of the benefits conversion came up during a budget work session Monday.
Council member Dr. Horace Patterson suggested the council take action on the matter as soon as possible so the conversion could take effect at the beginning of the 2021 fiscal year Oct 1.
City Manager Beth Cheeks replied by informing the council any action on the matter would need to be done by Tuesday at 9 a.m. before a meeting of the RSA’s board of trustees.
Cheeks explained the RSA had informed her just before the meeting began about the deadline, which the city had previously thought to be Oct. 1. Cheeks added the deadline to make the change for fiscal year 2022 is not until May.
The council decided the best option was to reach out to the RSA on Tuesday morning to ask for an extension and call the meeting Tuesday to vote on the matter following a consultation with the city attorney.
During the meeting Tuesday, council President Trea Williams said that during his discussion with the RSA on Tuesday morning, he was told the council should go ahead with the vote, though he was not informed if the board of trustees had decided if it would accept the city’s conversion.
Though the conversion was approved, Williams and council member Joe Power voted against it. Both cited concerns with making it work with the city’s budget, which has yet to be passed.
“I just think we did a disservice to our community by rushing this through and not having a balanced budget,” Williams said. “I would have liked to see the budget approved before we made this decision.”
Power said he ultimately defers to the decision of the council but feels deciding on the conversion before passing a budget was jumping the gun.
“In my opinion, we can't afford it,” Power said, adding he has a solution that could fund the measure by the deadline for making the conversion before fiscal year 2022 that has not yet been discussed.
Cheeks said the benefit conversion has been included in the draft budget under consideration by the council. She said the overall cost of the conversion is less than $100,000.
Cheeks added the budget draft shows a deficit of $100,000, a number she said the city could easily make up over the course of a year.
Due to the disruption caused by the need to consider the conversion, the council decided to hold a budget work session Sept 28, with its next regular meeting being scheduled for Oct 5.