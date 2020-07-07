Talladega council OKs 7 of 8 ordinances on job descriptions, pay scales

TALLADEGA -- As they had previously requested, the members of the Talladega City Council were presented with eight separate ordinances Monday covering the job descriptions and pay scales across all municipal departments.
Seven of the eight new ordinances were approved without controversy, and the eighth was tabled.
City Manager Beth Cheeks had tried to get some revisions made to the old ordinance on two different occasions, and the council held a lengthy work session on them last week.
The new ordinances cover the city manager/city clerk/municipal court offices; Police and Fire departments; Public Safety/Purchasing/Human Resources and Finance departments; public works/community appearance and animal control; parks and recreation; water and sewer; the public library; and the airport.
All but the public safety/purchasing/human resources and finance ordinances were approved unanimously.
Because all eight were permanent ordinances, each one had to be preceded by unanimous votes for reading of the heading only and another for immediate consideration.
In the case of the one ordinance that was tabled, Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson made the motion for reading of the heading only but was unable to get a second for it.
When Council President Joe Power asked Councilwoman Betty Spratlin if she would second Patterson’s motion, she said no and that she would prefer that item be tabled.
After the meeting, Spratlin said she felt there were some unresolved questions regarding the position of director of municipal services.
Councilman Trae Williams agreed, adding, “There’s just some remaining confusion amongst the council in regards to the ordinance with municipal services. We are discussing with manager Cheeks our issues (and will) have it resolved by next meeting.”
The position of director of municipal services was created under the previous administration. In addition to the responsibilities still included under purchasing director and public safety director, the director of municipal services was also responsible for overseeing the city planner, building inspector and code enforcement officer.
In the revisions put forward by Cheeks, the planner, inspector and code enforcement officer were put under the direct supervision of the city manager. The revisions also restored the positions of purchasing director and public safety director.
Although the position of director municipal services no longer has any responsibilities, the position is still included among the list of jobs and still has a pay scale attached to it.
In addition to these changes, Cheeks’ proposal also adds one new position, currently held by a temporary employee, and boosts the pay scales for the employees involved in handling payroll since the city took over that function on its own.
The public works, parks and recreation, water and sewer, and library ordinances are all unchanged except that they are now part of smaller ordinances. The only change to the first group, listed under city manager, is moving code enforcement, building inspection and planning back into the manager’s responsibility.
The airport had been operated by NASCAR for the past 50 years and only became a city department last fall. There are two full-time employees at the airport.
Job requirements for several positions in the Police Department were changed as well.
Further coverage of Monday’s meeting will appear in future editions of The Daily Home.