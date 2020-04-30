Talladega council OKs 5G small tower antenna ordinance during virtual meeting

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Council held its first remote online meeting Thursday evening to approve a single ordinance before the end of the month. Councilwomen Vickie Robinson-Hall and Betty Spratlin were present in the council chamber (at opposite ends of the dais), and City Manager Beth Cheeks was in her office in the next room.
Council President Joe Power, Councilmen Dr. Horace Patterson and Trae Williams and Mayor Timothy Ragland were present via Zoom teleconference software.
The meeting was successful in spite of a constant echo and not always clear reception over the cell phones. The meeting was called to approve an ordinance governing the placement of 5G small tower cell phone antennas on city rights of way.
Cheeks said the state Legislature was considering a new set of regulations and fee schedules for the towers, and the city would have to adopt a new ordinance before May 1 in order to use the fee schedule under consideration by lawmakers.
Other municipalities, including Sylacauga, have already acted on similar measures.
The city’s current cell phone tower regulation ordinance has been in effect for more than 15 years and covers the six cell phone towers in the municipal limits. The new 5G antennas are smaller than the existing ones and will be placed on existing utility poles or on buildings, Cheeks explained.
The new ordinance replaces the old one in its entirety, she added. The council voted 5-0 to approve it.
Up next
The council is expected to take up a much longer agenda when it meets again Monday evening. It was not immediately clear after Thursday’s meeting if the council was going to try to meet in person, use Zoom or perhaps some combination of the two, as in Thursday’s meeting.
Power, Patterson and Williams all expressed a preference for using some form of online communication, while Spratlin and Hall said they would prefer to meet in person.
The council is expected to approve a somewhat scaled-back capital improvement project at Monday’s meeting. Council members had discussed a list of projects Cheeks recommended at a work session before the COVID-19 pandemic began in earnest, but the city manager said that proposal would have to be cut back to some degree in light of lost revenue from closed businesses.