Talladega council moves closer to approving amended job descriptions

TALLADEGA -- Following a two-hour work session Monday night, the Talladega City Council seems poised to finally approve a set of amended job descriptions and pay scales it has not even been able to put to a vote for the past two months.
Rather than approving one ordinance at their next full meeting, council members will likely approve a series of ordinances that group the city's various departments into smaller clusters, such as police and fire in one and finance, purchasing and human resources in another and the manager, the city clerk and the Municipal Court Office in a third.
According to City Manager Beth Cheeks, the proposed changes would involve two full-time employees at the airport, a new position and changes to the qualifications necessary for several supervisory positions in the Police Department, and changes to the Finance and Human Resources departments made necessary by the city’s taking over it’s own payroll last year.
The position of “municipal services director,” which was created by the previous city manager, will either remain vacant or be abolished, and the position of purchasing and public safety director will be restored.
As Human Resources Director Taylor Drummond pointed out during the work session, the delay in implementing the new positions and requirements has left at least three city employees working with temporary status, meaning they have no health insurance and no sick leave during a global pandemic.
Cheeks also reassured the council that approval of the submitted positions will have little or no impact on overall payroll.
Cheeks and Council President Joe Power both emphasized at the outset of the work session that the council needed to take some action soon.
Cheeks said Talladega has operated under a civil service law established by a state act in 2004, and that altering or revising it would require another act of the state Legislature.
Every job in the city has to have a description based on the actual duties for that position, and all descriptions (and any changes to those descriptions) must be approved by the council.
In addition, every job must also be set at a specific pay grade based on the level of responsibility.
In 2016 and 2017, during the previous city manager’s tenure, the municipality hired GEDI, a consulting group affiliated with Auburn University, to completely rewrite both the descriptions and the pay scales, at a cost of about $35,000.
This is the second time revisions to those descriptions have been presented.
Any changes to job descriptions or pay scales must be presented to the city’s Civil Service Board before they can be approved by the council. The board is made up of two members appointed by the council, two appointed by the governor and one elected by the employees.
One of the council seats on the board is vacant. That seat cannot be filled by an elected official, however.
While the board does have an advisory role, its primary purpose is to hear appeals of employee disciplinary actions. The board does not have any role writing or rewriting job descriptions. Those changes begin with the city administration, Cheeks said.
The changes before the council were approved by the board in March. The municipality’s Employee Committee, which consists of all of the city’s department heads or their designees, was also consulted.
For council members Trae Williams and Betty Spratlin, the issue with the package of changes presented to the council twice since March did not have anything to do with the employees or the proposed changes themselves, but rather with the way the information was provided to the council.
“It was nothing to do with people, just with paperwork,” Williams said Tuesday. “There was some confusion between city officials and the manager’s office. I’d like to thank Beth and all the department heads that came to the meeting to make sure all our concerns were addressed.”
The existing ordinance, which covers all city job descriptions and pay scales, “is so large and confusing, it just left us with a ton of questions,” Williams added. “Mrs. Spratlin had some of the same concerns, especially regarding the municipal services position.”
The office of municipal services director was created by the previous city manager; it includes the offices of purchasing and public safety director, as well as the supervision of the city planner, building inspector and code enforcement.
One of the revisions included undoing those changes; the employee who is currently the acting municipal services director would become the reconstituted purchasing director, with the planner, code enforcement and building inspector moved back under the direct supervision of the city manager.
The purchasing director, because of fewer responsibilities, would move to lower a lower pay grade without a loss in salary, Cheeks said.
Cheeks’ original proposal was that the municipal services director would remain in existence, with no one filling the job and no unique responsibilities. Spratlin, in particular, wanted to see the position abolished if it is not filled.
Talladega Superspeedway did not renew the contract to operate Talladega Municipal Airport after October of last year, meaning it reverted to the city.
Because the city has never operated an airport before, Cheeks said it took some research to come up with job descriptions for the two full-time employees there, who are currently working as temporary employees.
The city’s civil service law requires that new positions must be advertised, and that applicants must be tested before the job can be filled permanently.
Members of the Civil Service Board, in their approval of the new positions in March, specified they wanted to make sure the city planned to open the positions and that all applicants would have to take the test.
Williams raised an opposite concern Monday, saying the two employees who have worked at the airport for 20 years apiece could potentially lose their jobs if they were out-tested.
The changes in the Police Department mostly involved changing the requirements for internal promotions.
According to Chief Jason Busby, the department is significantly younger than it was four years ago, in the wake of several retirements.
In the current descriptions, for instance, a police lieutenant must have three years as a sergeant to be promoted. There are no sergeants who have been in the position for that long, however. Without changing the requirements, a patrol lieutenant's position, which Busby described as essential, could not be filled for at least another year.