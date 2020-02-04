2 Talladega council members in favor of accepting former East Side center (with photos)

TALLADEGA -- Talladega City Manager Beth Cheeks and council members Dr. Horace Patterson and Vickie Robinson Hall announced Monday they had toured the East Side Head Start Center in the Knoxville Community and were in favor of the municipality taking possession of the historic building.
No action was taken Monday, however, pending the other council members doing a walk-through as well as Cheeks getting an estimate on the cost of reopening the building.
“I am totally in support of accepting this property,” Patterson said. The building is still structurally sound, although there are “two or three things that will need to be done. But I see a need for investment in the lives of our children.
“My concern is, it is already costing us too much as a city to have our children roaming the streets. They need a place where they can be taught, nurtured and empowered. She (Hall, whose ward includes the building) supports this, and I support her.”
Hall added she planned to do all she could to accept the building, which would be donated to the city by TCRC Child Care Corporation.
Cheeks said she was surprised at the good condition of the building, adding some updates would be necessary to bring it up to modern codes, and that the utilities would have to be turned back on. She added she was also pleased to see the basketball court next to the building still in use by neighborhood children.
“The advantages to the community outweigh any expense,” she said. “I’m not crazy about the fences. I think it should be more open, but this could definitely be a positive for the community.”
Cheeks added there would also be a need for some sort of security.
Mayor Timothy Ragland said he was “a proud Head Start graduate, class of 1995. I spent a lot of time on that basketball court, too. I would be happy to lend my efforts to whatever is needed, maybe something like teaching resume building or interview skills.”
Councilman Trae Williams suggested reaching out to contractors in the area to handle some of the necessary issues at the facility.
The audience was also strongly in favor. Angela Estelle pointed out that the Brecon Recreation Center was also closed, and that children in that area needed to be served as well.
Council President Joe Power, whose district includes the Brecon center, agreed that “every community needs a heart … But what is the budget? I realize this is what the community wants, but we need to know the costs ahead.”
Estelle also read a letter of support from Maxine Beck, who was unable to attend the meeting. Beck said the building had been a valuable part of the community since the 1950s at least, providing elementary education and kindergarten classes as well as Head Start. The city could use the building for community meetings, GED test preparation classes, tutoring and classes in everything from financial planning to couponing. Health services, including flu shots and diabetes and hypertension awareness programs, could also be hosted there, along with plays and piano lessons.
Former Talladega City Board of Education member Juanita Curry McClellan said the building was first built in 1947 and 1948 as an elementary and high school.
“There are so many stories to be told,” she said. “This is a place to share those stories, to meet with the community. We so often talk about everything that is wrong, but now we want to do something right … We need to work together in faith, not in fear…”
Adia Winfrey added, “The building is still in great shape, but the community is not. As a community center, it could serve not just children but families and seniors with programs that could reduce crime and cut costs.”
Having a community center, she said, could “improve health and spirituality and boost the local economy. We blame parents a lot of the time, but we need a place that parents can go for resources to improve their skills.”
Cheeks said the city building inspector had done a preliminary walk-through. The city manager said she would have basic numbers to present to the council when it meets again Feb. 20.
Waldo water
During the same marathon meeting, the council also discussed, but took no action on, a request to take over the water system serving the town of Waldo.
The city sells water to Waldo, which controls the distribution system serving about 150 clients. Cheeks said she had been contacted by the mayor of Waldo, and that the Alabama Department of Environmental Management had asked the city to accept it.
Patterson asked if the addition of the Waldo system would require any additional personnel in the city’s Water Department, which Cheeks said it would not.
Williams asked, “If ADEm can’t legally make us take this, why would we want to?” Power also asked if the city stood to make any profit.
“There’s no profit in it,” Cheeks said. “But ADEM is over our system as well. And we don’t want to be the ones who say no, we’re not going to help our neighbor. Waldo has no choice, they are our only option.”
ADEM would not be able to help Talladega assume the additional customers financially, but the municipality would be able to apply for funds to improve both systems through the state regulator.
Williams said Water Department employees were stretched to thin to begin with and could not afford the man-hours or the wear and tear on the trucks to extend the system to Waldo, 12 miles outside the city.
“The best case scenario is things are fine, and the worst case scenario is a disaster,” Power said.
“Yes,” Patterson said, “but we also want to make sure that ADEM is our friend and stays our friend.”
After the meeting, Cheeks clarified that customers in Waldo would actually be paying extra to city because they are obviously not in the city limits.
She also pointed out that the water system, unlike most other city departments, is run as an enterprise fund, and is thus self-sufficient. Tax money does not, and legally cannot, be used in the water and sewer system; only money generated by the department can be used in the department.
Again, this item was listed on Monday’s agenda for discussion, and no action was expected.
Further coverage of Monday’s meeting will appear in a future edition of The Daily Home.