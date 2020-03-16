Talladega council meeting set for Monday at 5 p.m will go on -- with limited audience

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Council meeting scheduled for today, Monday, March 16, at 5 p.m. will take place, but with a reduced agenda and limited public attendance, according to City Manager Beth Cheeks.
“The agenda has been highly amended,” Cheeks said Monday morning. “Things that we thought might draw a crowd are being postponed, if possible.
“We do have to handle some things that are time sensitive, but we are going to be limiting audience members to 50 and we are encouraging social distance between audience members. In other words, don’t sit next to each other.”
Monday’s council meeting will be the only meeting of any city entity for the next two weeks, at least, she added. A Planning Commission meeting scheduled for later this week has been postponed, and any other board or commission meetings will be rescheduled as well.
City Hall will remain open for the next two weeks but with “restricted access.” Cheeks said that would be explained during Monday’s meeting, and that announcements regarding other facilities will be made during the meeting as well.
According to the city’s Facebook page, water and sewer payments will be accepted only at the drive-thru window or online. Residents are encouraged to call City Hall before going there in person and to handle any business they can over the phone rather than in person.
Parks and recreation facilities will be closed for two weeks, and track registration will be delayed until March 30 or until the department reopens. Opening ceremonies for baseball and softball will be delayed, and ballet and gymnastics classes are closed until further notice.
Judge Mark Nelson announced Saturday that Municipal Court on the next four Tuesdays would be canceled until further notice.
According to its Facebook page, the Armstrong-Osborne Public Library will close to the public Tuesday, March 17, and will likely stay closed through March 30, although this is “subject to change at any time.”
Adoptions at the animal shelter will be handled by appointment only until further notice. To drop off an animal, please call 256-362-5856 first.
In a press release issued Monday afternoon, Heritage Hall Museum announced it ”will be closed to the public from today through April 7 for now, based on CDC guidelines relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
“We will continue preparing for future exhibits, arts camps and other museum programs … We are continuing Arts Camp registrations. Parents/grandparents/families wanting to register their children are welcome to call or email the museum, and we will add them to the list. There are no plans currently to cancel Arts Camp.
“We will continue working on getting the next exhibit ‘Into the 20th Century: Snapshots in Time’ ready for an April 17th opening.”
Meanwhile, April in Talladega has been postponed indefinitely, according to event board Chairman Chad Thomas. Thomas said the event will take place at some point this year, but no date had been announced as of Monday morning.
The Talladega County Courthouse on The Square and county offices will remain open for the time being, although County Commission offices are continuing to monitor the situation daily.
The swearing-in ceremony for Revenue Commissioner Cindy Pennington will still happen Wednesday, under the guidelines recently put forth by the Centers for Disease and Prevention Control. Pennington will be officially sworn in at 4 p.m. in the second floor courtroom in the courthouse
The County Commission meeting scheduled for Monday, March 23, is still scheduled to take place, subject to change based on the situation locally.