Talladega council lets chance to assist longtime customer Waldo with water issues go down drain (with photos)

TALLADEGA — The Talladega City Council voted 3-2 Monday to not include consolidation of the Waldo Water System in the pre-application for a $10 million revolving loan from the state, thus significantly diminishing the chances of getting the loan.
Council members Dr. Horace Patterson and Vickie Robinson Hall voted in favor of including Waldo, while council President Joe Power and council members Betty Spratlin and Trae
Williams voted against.
The deadline for filing the pre-application was midnight Monday.
The town of Waldo has bought water from the city of Talladega for decades, then sold the water at a markup to about 150 customers in the town.
Waldo’s distribution system is aging, and the town does not have the equipment, the personnel or the funding to repair it.
In September, Mayor Susan Crim sent a letter to Talladega City Manager Beth Cheeks, copied to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, and asked the city to take over the distribution system. The city was also applying for the revolving loan at that time. The city would apply for a $10 million loan at 2.2 percent over 20 years. Because the Water and Sewer
Department is an enterprise fund — financially independent from the rest of the city — this debt would not affect the municipality’s debt capacity.
Between $900,000 and $1 million of the loan would be used to bring the Waldo system back up to par; the rest would be used to make much-needed improvements and upgrades to the existing city system.
James Cassidy, a consultant with InSite Engineering who has worked with the Water Department for several years, explained that the state revolving loan fund uses a competitive application process involving a point system.
Consolidation projects, such as the one between Talladega and Waldo, are fairly rare, and worth 100 points on a total available score of 800 points. Without the additional points for the consolidation, the city would likely drop to the bottom third of applicants and would probably not get any money at all.
Patterson pointed out that the city system already has one closed well, and that most of the wells still open are more than 40 years old. Cassidy said the department is in the process of drilling test wells, but has not found any sites yet.
The water treatment plant is running at about half its maximum capacity and is in need of updated equipment as well.
The city’s portion of the loan would also cover numerous other projects, including replacement of an 80-year-old line between the raw water storage area and the treatment plant, repainting the city’s only water tank, new pumps and other necessary but costly improvements.
Williams was in favor of exploring other financing options for the city.
“Loan rates right now are the lowest they’ve been in decades,” he said. “We could probably get something for about 2.36 percent. The city system needs repairs, and we don’t need to use Waldo as an excuse. I feel like we’re using them for a scapegoat. Their system has been failing since at least 2006, but I will say they’ve lost less water in the last three months than they have over the last few decades, so something’s going right.
“But our system is failing, too. We need to explore our options with bonds instead of leaning on Waldo. I’ve seen all the letters. The letter from (Crim) is from September. We didn’t know about it until February. But still, the problem is here, and going to Waldo won’t help us. We need to look at the best financial options for us here.”
Cheeks, the city manager, said: “The best financial option we have found is the 2.2 percent state loan. That would allow us to secure the most money possible at the least cost for us to be a good neighbor. That $900,000 is a relatively small amount, considering what we have to gain.”
Williams responded, “In their last few reports, our neighbor has the same quality of drinking water as we do.”
Cheeks, Cassidy and a couple of members of the audience all pointed out that Waldo’s water came from Talladega, so it was no surprise that the quality would be the same.
Spratlin pointed out that Talladega County had also passed on the consolidation project, but, according to Cassidy, this is because the county has no existing connection to Waldo and would have to run new lines over a distance of at least 5 miles.
Patterson suggested making the acceptance of the Waldo system contingent on the loan being awarded. Power called for a motion to approve the final pre-application, which would include Waldo. Patterson made the motion, which was eventually declared dead for lack of second.
Hall eventually revived the motion by providing a second, but the balance of the council still voted it down.
The council, however, did agree to go forward with the application without the consolidation project.