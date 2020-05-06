Talladega council leave upgrades to pump serving Stonehill Community fire hydrants on table

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Council failed to approve a $492,250 project covering “repairs, upgrades and installing a new access drive to the Stonehill booster pump station” Monday night after the motion to approve died for lack of second.
The project was approved by the previous council as part of the Capital Improvement budget for the Water and Sewer Department last year. The low bid was submitted by Jet-Pep of Alabama.
According to a memo from City Manager Beth Cheeks to the council, “All existing equipment has reached or exceeded its useful life expectancy and can no longer be rebuilt or repaired. Stonehill booster pump station is vital to the citizens it services, as water will not be available if or when the pump station fails.”
There are three pumps at the station, two of which provide residential water service to homeowners in the gated Stonehill Community. The third pump provides water to the fire hydrants in the neighborhood.
According to Water and Sewer Director Cathy Fuller, one of the residential pumps has already failed. The pump going to the fire hydrants still works but does not come on automatically when the hydrant is opened. Instead, in the event of a fire, it would have to be manually started by a firefighter at the station, which is about a mile away from the area it serves.
This particular item was being discussed when the Wi-Fi in the council chamber crashed and the Zoom teleconferencing system ceased to work.
Discussion continued in the City Manager’s Office, where the connection was apparently more stable. The last comment heard before the Wi-Fi failed was Councilwoman Betty Spratlin asking if a firefighter wouldn’t be at the pump station anyway in the event of a fire.
Councilman Trae Williams suggested the money could be kept for future projects by “not replacing something that’s still working.”
In comments the day after the meeting, Councilman Joe Power seemed to have similar concerns and also seemed to question the previous council’s approval of the project.
“We’re looking at a piece of equipment that seems to still be working,” he said. “It seems this project was approved in 2019, but we’ve sent out a memo asking for confirmation of that. It’s not clear.
“But the money was never spent. If it’s aging out, it was not important enough to be taken up as an emergency to have it repaired or replaced.” He said the issue would likely come up again when the council meets May 14.
During Monday’s meeting, Spratlin asked if the money earmarked for this project could be used for something like infrastructure for Georgia-Pacific. Fuller said the Georgia-Pacific water project was funded separately and work on it was almost complete.
Cheeks said the project would never have been put out for bid if it had never been approved in the first place. She also reiterated that all the pumps were more than 20 years old, and that replacement parts were no longer readily available.
Fire Chief Danny Warwick said Wednesday he was planning to meet with an engineer to discuss the specific issues with the hydrant pump and how it would impact fire safety. Having to manually start the pump would “cause a delay,” but he could not say how long of a delay. He also pointed out that fire trucks carry some water with them.
Still, he said, replacing the pump “could have solved a lot of issues for us.”