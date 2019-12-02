The Talladega City Council decided to leave the budget for the current fiscal year as-is rather than taking action to balance the budget right away during a short meeting this evening.
Council President Joe Powers said he spoke with City Manager Beth Cheeks about a week ago concerning the current budget, which shows expenditures over revenue by around $380,000.
“We probably don’t have time to get into this tonight,” Power said, “but I asked for a balance budget during our first meeting. But I didn’t ask the rest of you what you wanted.”
Power added “I know this is not a great way to start off our administration, but I expect there are other ways to do this before the end of the year.”
Cheeks pointed out that the deficit had been dropping steadily, and would likely continue to do so. Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson, the only veteran council member, said “$300,000 is really not all that much; it can be made up as necessary. It has not been a problem since we went to the system that we have now.”
Councilman Trae Williams said he had some questions regarding the budget for the Water and Sewer Department, but had discussed his concerns with director Cathy Fuller, and felt they had been addressed.
“My feeling is for a balanced budget,” Power said, “but we can either leave the budget we have in place, or we can go back into the budget process at our next meeting.”
The balance of the council favored sticking with the recently approved budget in place, at least for now.
“OK,” Power said. “I won’t bring it up again.”
Power emphasized that the council also oversees regular expenditures and that the list of city-issued checks is approved at every meeting with little discussion. He asked that the council members come up with at least one question for every second or third meeting.
During Monday’s meeting, Power questioned an unusually high payment for car wash services. Cheeks explained that the payment was for a yearly contract with a local business that allows city-owned vehicles to be washed at no additional charge all year long.