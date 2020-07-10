Talladega council gives green light to develop plan for citizens police board (with photos)

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Council authorized Mayor Timothy Ragland and Talladega County NAACP President the Rev. Hugh Morris to discuss and present a plan for a Citizens Police Advisory and Review Board.
The council gave its approval during the governing body’s regular meeting Monday night.
Ragland told council members he would be prepared to report back by their first meeting in August.
Council President Joe Power said he had no problem with the proposal or authorizing Ragland to bring a report before the council.
Morris explained, “Among other things, the (Talladega Citizens Advisory Board) will serve in an advisory capacity to the Talladega Police Department regarding issues relevant to police and community relations.”
As laid out in his proposal, the board would have a fairly broad mandate, including “promoting cooperative programs and approaches to community crime.”
It would also work closely with grassroots, neighborhood organizations; help improve communications and relations between the community and the police; and address diversity issues.
Concerns from members of the community could be brought before the board, which would work with police to resolve them.
The board, Morris said, would “strengthen the bonds between the community and the Police Department to ensure equal protection and service for everyone.”
He added he had some ideas regarding the specifics of how the board would be set up but added that would ultimately have to be decided by the council.
During Monday’s meeting, Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson said, “The mayor is the only citywide elected official. We should ask him to look into this proposal. It will have to come before us eventually, but we should let the mayor take the lead on this, with citywide input.”
Ragland said he was “happy to accept the task,” adding he would be seeking input from police Chief Jason Busby as well as other residents.
Morris’s proposal came up following discussion of a proposal by Municipal Court Clerk David Sparks.
Sparks pointed out that all Alabama police officers are required to carry a firearm, even when off duty, but the owner of one local business had been refusing service to officers if they came in armed.
Sparks asked that the council consider a local ordinance to bar refusing service to armed officers, in the interest of public safety.
City Manager Beth Cheeks said Sparks’ proposal should be included in the presentation. Patterson added it should include “that, and other things that we’re not thinking of yet.”
Morris said he wanted the commission to address concerns of the entire community, not just the police.
Also Monday, the council:
Approved 16 weed abatement liens, for properties on East Parkway, Alexander Street, East Damon Avenue, two on Jackson Street, Broome Street, the United Steel Workers building, North Court Street, Spring Street, two on West Street North, Knox Street, Park Circle, Bednash Street, Renee Street and Avenue H;
Approved a junked car abatement in Westgate Homes;
Approved a grant match of up to $50,000 for a community development block grant. According to Cheeks, the grant project would involve identifying a specific area of the city and condemning blighted structures within that area. This would be in addition to the city’s normal condemnation process. Money for the grant match is included in the Capital Improvement budget;
Approved a $1,067 facade grant for an antique shop on the east side of the Courthouse Square;
Heard Power say he would be meeting with the city manager and city attorney to come up with a way to continue enforcing historic preservation after the council voted to repeal that ordinance last month;
Heard Patterson ask for a status update on new signage for Gertrude Street on the Talladega College campus. Patterson said he wanted the signs in place by August, in time for graduation and the dedication of a new student center; Public Works Director Karen Phillips assured him they would be;
Heard Councilwoman Betty Spratlin commend city employees, particularly in the Police and Parks and Recreation departments, on the success of this year’s Independence Day celebration in Veterans Park. Cheeks also thanked city employees for making the event a success;
Heard Councilman Trae Williams express his appreciation for the “quick turnaround” on the approval of seven out of eight personnel ordinances Monday night;
Heard Cheeks announce Taco Bell was building a new location in the Walmart Shopping Center, in front of Murphy Oil. It was not clear what the plans for the old building were;
Announced fresh produce giveaways would resume at the Brecon Recreation Center on Thursdays at 11:45 a.m. after taking a week off for the July 4 holiday; and
Announced the next council meeting will be Monday, July 20, at 5 p.m. in the council chamber.