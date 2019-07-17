TALLADEGA -- Talladega City Manager Beth Cheeks provided City Council members with their first glimpse of Christmas on the Square 2019 on Monday night during their regular meeting.
This year’s event will be the fourth annual Christmas on the Square and the first to be handled entirely in-house. In previous years, the council has worked with an outside agency in planning and putting on the event.
“The employees and I have had several meetings already, and we are excited,” Cheeks said. “We decided that we could do without a third party to manage it.”
As with previous events, one of the major purposes of Christmas On the Square is to help make Talladega a destination during the holiday season. One of the ways city officials are planning to accomplish that is with what Cheeks referred to as “a spectacular tree.”
The tree in question is a 20-foot-plus tall artificial tree with LED lights programmed in synch with 15 well-known Christmas songs. The musical and light program runs more than an hour, Cheeks said.
The tree would be purchased under a three-year contract, with the company providing storage and maintenance between holidays.
“People go to the Galleria just to see the decorations,” Cheeks said. “Once this gets out on Facebook, I think it is really going to make Talladega a destination.”
According to the company that makes the tree, the closest similar tree is in Grapevine, Texas. Grapevine has copyrighted the phrase “Christmas Capital of Texas,” Cheeks said. “Just image Talladega becoming the Christmas capital of Alabama.”
That plan is financially feasible, she added.
“In 2016, Christmas on the Square had a budget of about $118,000, with $57,500 of that coming from outside donations,” the city manager said. “In 2017, we had Taylor Hicks in concert, which raised the price up to $231,000 total, with $78,250 in outside donations.
“Last year, it was $140,000, with $72,500 in outside donations.”
Although the council was not presented with a total budget for 2019, Cheeks said she believed the whole thing, including the tree, could be done for $110,000, relying on city employees and volunteers. Some $10,000 in donations were already in as of Monday evening, and another $50,000 had been pledged.
“We can make it bigger, better and for less money,” she said. “But it will take a lot of work and a lot of commitment.”
No action was required of the council Monday regarding Christmas on the Square.
Also Monday, the council:
Saw Mayor Jerry Cooper swear in Merri Jane Miller to the Library Board;
Heard a report from the Knoxville for Life Planning Committee on its second successful reunion over the Fourth of July Weekend. The committee returned a donation to the city to rent lights at Edythe Sims Park after the decision was made to end the event at sunset;
Announced that the School Supply Tax Holiday will be this weekend;
Announced that the recycling center will be temporarily closed to build a guard shack to make sure the facility is used properly in the future. It is expected to reopen next month;
Announced that the state’s repaving of Highways 21 and 77 was progressing, and that the main paving project for city streets, handled by the same contractor, will begin when the state job is complete;
Announced the new Talladega County E911 Phone App, which provides information about weather, hazardous events and emergency services throughout the county;
Approved 12 weed abatement liens;
Approved a $9,421 contract with Temple Electric for the purchase of a new traffic signal control box at East and Battle streets, and a $10,000 contract with Stone and Sons to install the box. The old box was damaged after being hit by a pickup truck July 3. Assuming the driver had insurance, Cheeks said, the city may get most of that money back;
Heard Cheeks announce that the city’s fireworks display had been well-received and well-attended;
Heard Cheeks announce that the outside exterior and sidewalks at City Hall had been painted and the parking lot was being restriped;
Heard Councilman Jarvis Elston praise the city employees, particularly in the Community Appearance and Parks and Recreation departments, for their work with the Knoxville For Life Committee;
Heard Cooper also thank the city employees for their work, particularly those who work outside during the hottest days of summer;
Heard Cooper congratulate Council President Dr. Horace Patterson, who recently celebrated his 45-year anniversary as pastor of Mt. Canaan Baptist Church;
Heard Councilman Gerald Cooper (no relation to the mayor) complement city employees for keeping the parks clean and mowed;
Heard city attorney Mike O’Brien report that four out of five council evaluations of Cheeks had been turned in; and
Excused Councilman David Street, who was absent.