TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Council unanimously approved a contract with Georgia-Pacific on Monday under which the municipality will handle wastewater from the facility for 2 ½ cents per gallon until a sewer system can be built.
City Manager Beth Cheeks said the municipality and GP have an agreement in place that will expire when a pump station and force main become operational. The city had secured $450,000 through a grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration, as well as $200,000 through the Appalachian Regional Commission to pay for a sewer system around the plant.
“We had a mutual agreement to do what was needed to get the plant operating again, to make sure everything keeps moving forward,” Cheeks said. “But the government shutdown earlier this year slowed things down. We wanted to make sure they had everything that was needed.”
“So is everyone happy?” Council President Dr. Horace Patterson asked.
Replied Cheeks, “They know what we’re working toward and they know it will happen.”
The agreement approved Monday night allows the company to “discharge wastewater from the facility’s wastewater treatment ponds and sanitary sewage holding tank into one or more pumping stations or direct inputs connected to the wastewater system and utilize a third party tanker hired by the city to perform such wastewater discharge on GP’s behalf … GP will pay the city a fee of $0.025 per gallon of wastewater for wastewater discharged into the … system under this agreement.” The city will bill the company monthly.
The council’s approval was given pending approval by its attorney, according to the memo accompanying the contract.
Look for more coverage from Monday's council meeting in the Thursday edition of The Daily Home.