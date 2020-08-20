Talladega council, Dr. Hawkins discuss possible, partial closure of MLK Drive (with photos)

TALLADEGA -- Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins and the Talladega City Council on Monday discussed a proposal to close part of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on the campus for 12 hours per day, but they were unable to come to an agreement.
Talladega City Manager Beth Cheeks said Wednesday that she, Hawkins and fire Chief Danny Warwick met and discussed the issue further on Tuesday and decided the question needed “further analysis. We haven’t come to a decision yet, and I’m sure there will be some caveats and some special circumstances if we do go forward. But the final say is going to come down to the safety issue.”
Hawkins told the council Monday night he wanted to be able to close one side of MLK from the hours of 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. using barrels.
Warwick said this would be problematic for his department, which regularly answers calls on campus and uses MLK as a major route to respond to calls on the west side of town.
“Shutting it down for a couple of hours at a time is OK, but not for this long,” he said.
Police Chief Jason Busby said the closure was less of a direct concern for his officers, but he added that if the Fire Department was delayed in responding, police would likely be delayed as well.
Public Works Director Karen Phillips also raised concerns about access for marching band members, narrow sidewalks and an adjacent drainage ditch.
Hawkins said what he was proposing was “no different than what institutions of higher learning have been doing all over the country. We’re only talking about closing one side from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., and if there is an emergency, then the campus police would just move the barrels out of the way to let the emergency vehicles through.”
Hawkins said the closure was necessary for several reasons, including containment of the COVID-19 virus, restricting access to four-wheelers and reducing traffic.
Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson said it might also be helpful in controlling litter, which he said was a growing problem now that people, himself included, were afraid to pick up trash by the side of the road.
“What’s irritating to me,” Hawkins said, “is that when I first came here in 2008, no one cared, because no one was coming onto campus in the first place.
“Now we are an expanding institution. We are growing, progressing, we are spreading out and we will continue to grow. But we are an open campus. If you want to see the research, we did the research. Colleges and universities all over the country have closed streets to close in their campuses. If we don’t contain access, it will be more and more of a problem.”
Said Warwick, “We can do a temporary closure, but a permanent closure, no. We need access.”
Council President Joe Power asked if delayed fire response times would negatively impact the city’s insurance services organization (ISO) rating.
“Our response time is the most important thing,” Warwick said. “It is everything.” As of now, he added, firefighters can respond anywhere in the city limits in four minutes or less.
Hawkins countered that the school had a $17 million economic impact on the city and was a major educational institution.
“You have a bigger budget than we do,” Power said.
Monday’s discussion ended with an agreement to meet Tuesday.
Also Monday, the council:
Recognized Patterson and Hawkins, who had a street and the new student activity center, respectively, named in their honor during ceremonies Friday, Aug. 14. Hawkins had already left the meeting at this point;
Saw Mayor Tim Ragland swear in Marie Player and Robert Mabra to the city’s Planning Commission;
Heard Cheeks give a report on this year’s recently concluded summer food program, which she said had distributed 24,000 breakfasts and 27,000 lunches;
Closed Piedmont Avenue from the intersection of Broadway Avenue to the intersection Jackson Trace Road to vehicular traffic;
Approved 22 weed abatements;
Approved a contract with Douglas Contractors of Vincent for repairs to the outside of Heritage Hall at a cost of no more than $24,900 by a vote of 4-1, with Councilwoman Betty Spratlin casting the dissenting vote. Spratlin said she had concerns about the scope of the project and changes from the council’s previous approval of it;
Approved a contract with WCA of Alabama for residential waste collection and disposal at no cost increase to residents. The three-year contract will have residents paying $19 per month;
Went into executive session to discuss acquisition or disposal of real estate but took no action on returning; and
Discussed, at the request of Councilwoman Vickie Robinson Hall, the possibility of increasing littering fines and reinstituting litter awareness campaigns for school aged children.