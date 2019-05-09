TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Council voted 4-0 Thursday to write a check for $5,000 to the city Board of Education, to do with as it sees fit. Councilman David Street was absent.
The appropriation was not on the version of the agenda printed earlier this week.
Council President Dr. Horace Patterson explained the money was “an open allocation made directly to that body (the board).” Once the motion passed, Patterson asked Councilman Ricky Simpson, the council’s liaison to the board, to deliver the check to the superintendent as soon as possible.
Simpson said he would do so, and added, “I want to thank the council for supporting these kids, and we need to keep it up. Anything we can do, we need to do.”
The money, Simpson continued, “helps give them (the students) more of an advantage, so they can dress nice and look good when they go to functions for us. It’s a way for them to sponsor us.”
After the meeting, Patterson described the money as “a general appropriation, for them (the board) to spend according to their decisions.”
Previously, the council had sought a legal opinion as to whether it could, as a body, donate money toward the purchase of championship rings for the Talladega High School basketball team.
Patterson said Thursday such a specific donation would have been frowned upon. The state, he explains, does not want donations from public bodies used to purchase items that will specifically become the property of individuals.
“We want to help and to be able to communicate that we are willing to work together,” Patterson said.
According to Talladega City Schools Superintendent Tony Ball, the money to purchase the rings has already been raised through private sources, but the donation likely will benefit the basketball program.
“My understanding is that we had asked for the money for new uniforms and other things that we didn’t have funds for,” he said. “And I thank them very much for that, by the way.”
The city’s fiscal year budget also contains a $92,000 appropriation to the city school board, as have the budgets for the last couple of years before this one. In 2017, the board requested a donation of $115,000 but was given $92,000.
Further coverage of Thursday’s council meeting will appear in Saturday’s Daily Home.