TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Council ended up cutting a $1,500 check to the Knoxville For Life Reunion Committee to rent “generator lights” so the event, scheduled for Friday and Saturday night, can continue after dark.
The issue first came up at a previous council meeting, when members of the reunion committee said one of the light poles around the ballfield at Edythe Sims Park had collapsed back in March and taken the other connected lights down with it.
City Manager Beth Cheeks said the new lights had been special ordered by the contactor, but it was not immediately clear Monday if they had been delivered on time.
The reunion will be taking place in Ward 2, which Councilman Jarvis Elston represents. Elston said he and his family will be participating, so he recused himself from voting or committing to any particular action regarding the event.
Instead, the issue was raised Monday by Councilman David Street.
Cheeks said the new lights had to be special ordered to be compatible with the old ones, and the city was hoping they would be delivered by last Thursday or Friday.
If they had been, the work would have begun Tuesday, and the lights would have been put up by Wednesday. Unfortunately, there was no guarantee the lights would be delivered on time.
A representative of the committee asked the council for a contingency in the form of portable lights and generators. Cheeks explained the city did not own any such lights, so they would have to be rented, at a cost of approximately $400 per night.
When Cheeks said the city could not donate the generator lights, the committee representatives asked the council to donate funds for them to rent them instead. It was too late to ask the participating families to donate extra money to cover the cost of lighting, a committee representative said.
In the event the permanent replacement lights did not arrive on time, Street moved the council make a special appropriation of $1,500 to rent generator lights. Councilman Ricky Simpson seconded the motion on the condition that it requires someone to be on standby if anything went wrong with the rented lights. “That’s a $12,000 machine,” he said.
Council President Dr. Horace Patterson said the lights would have to be insured and asked city attorney Mike O’Brien, who was present in the audience, if he thought the council could legally make the appropriation.
O’Brien said the donation could be made legally if the motion included language stating the money would benefit a significant portion of the population.
“Even if it’s not on the agenda?” Simpson asked.
Replied O'Brien, “The agenda is yours to amend as you see fit.”
The Knoxville For Life Reunion launched in 2017 and is planned for every two years. Some 44 families participated in 2017, and 25 more have signed up this year, with turnout expected to reach 1,000 people over the weekend.
Before the vote, Simpson asked for clarification that the city would only be donating funds to rent the lights and would not be assuming any liability or responsibility for them.
This was agreed to, and Street added the donation would be pulled from the Council Appropriation Fund in the budget only if the contractor was unable to get the permanent lights put up on time.
The motion passed 4-0, with Elston abstaining to avoid the appearance of conflict of interest, he said.
FLASH FORWARD
According to Talladega Parks and Recreation Director Summer Ammons, the contractor said the new lights were still on back order and had not been delivered as of Wednesday afternoon.
Cheeks confirmed the check had been issued Wednesday morning, and a member of the committee had come by to pick it up the same day.
The Knoxville For Life Reunion will take place July 5-6 in the Knoxville Homes community.
Further coverage of Monday’s City Council meeting will appear in an upcoming edition of The Daily Home.