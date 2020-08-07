Talladega council discusses zoning ordinance during work session

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Council spent two hours in a work session Wednesday evening discussing an update of the municipality’s zoning ordinance.
Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson, the only member of the current body with government experience, was not present, and current council President Joe Power admitted he had no knowledge of the zoning regulations from the administrative side, although he had had some dealings with them as a private citizen.
A complete copy of the municipality’s zoning ordinance provided by City Planner Robert Buyher runs nearly 70 pages.
According to City Manager Beth Cheeks, the ordinance went into effect in 1980, and the last major amendment was an attempt to limit the proliferation of payday lenders and title pawn establishments in 2013.
Although Cheeks, Buyher and City Building Inspector E.J. Morgan discussed the whole ordinance with the council members present in some detail, there will be only a handful of major changes the council will be expected to vote on in late September.
These include, Cheeks said, the creation of the outdoor recreation area overlay. As the name suggests, this is not so much a specific zoning designation as it is something that can be added to a more general zoning designation.
It would cover everything from campgrounds to recreational vehicle parks, hunting clubs (although shooting is still against the law in the city limits) to pull-offs for canoers and kayakers. There is no current designation allowing for any of these things in the city limits.
Cheeks said this particular designation had been added to allow the city to take better advantage of nearby attractions such as TOP Trails, Cheaha State Park, the Civilian Marksmanship Park, the Grist Mill and other outdoor attractions with limited hotel/motel space.
Buyher said most of the regulations in this section were based on those for state parks, although he said the Planning Commission had suggested allowing RVs to stay in RV Parks for up to 14 days out of 30, longer than the state allows.
The amended ordinance will also include regulations of fences and driveways for the first time, Cheeks said.
Driveways connected to public streets must now be permitted by both the building inspector and the public works director, who must also approve any driveway cross-drain pipes. The new ordinance also allows the Public Works Department to actually install the cross-drain at the property owner’s expense.
For the first time, the city is also requiring a building permit to put up a fence, regardless of height. All fences must be at least 5 feet from the city’s right of way; the distance may be greater if the fence is adjacent to an intersection.
Existing fences are grandfathered.
The designation for all types of manufacturing zones is changed from M (for manufacturing) to I (for industrial), and some of the definitions were updated to reflect state law as well, Cheeks said.
The portion of the old ordinance that designates historic preservation overlays is currently blank.
Much of Wednesday’s discussion revolved around the concept of non-conforming use, more commonly referred to as grandfathering.
Essentially, if a structure was in a place that it was not zoned for, but had been there before the current ordinance was adopted in 1980, it could remain; if it was removed or destroyed, however, it could not be replaced with with the same type of structure. The issue most commonly arises with manufactured homes.
The way this works for businesses is a little more complicated, Buyher explained.
For instance, if a McDonald’s had been operating in an area that it was not zoned for shut down, then a Burger King, for instance, might be able to open in the same location, but a gas station likely could not. Even if the Burger King was allowed to open, it could not expand or seriously alter the building as it was.
The Burger King would also have to move in fairly quickly. If the building set empty for a set period of time, the grandfather clause would not apply.
“We really have to take everything on a case-by-case basis,” Cheeks said.
The discussion of updating the zoning ordinance comes on the heels of the council updating the fire safety and electrical codes during its previous meeting. The updating and improvements will likely help lower the city’s Insurance Services Offices rating, which affects the cost of living and doing business in the city. A lower ISO is seen as crucial to recruiting both business and residential growth.
The amended ordinance has already passed the city Planning Commission. The next step will be advertising the ordinance three times in The Daily Home, then waiting 15 days and holding a public hearing. The first time it could come before the full council for a vote would be Sept. 21.
The council would have to unanimously vote for immediate adoption of the ordinance, or it would automatically be tabled until the first week in October, when the council meets again.
After it is approved, the ordinance will have to be advertised again before it becomes law. Cheeks estimated the total cost of updating the ordinance would be in the $10,000 range.