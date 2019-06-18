TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Council during its regular meeting Monday heard a presentation on preliminary plans for a splash pad to be built at the old municipal golf course.
No immediate action on the project was required or taken, however.
In February, the council voted 4-1, with Councilman David Street dissenting, to spend $100,000 from this year’s Capital Improvement Budget to design the splash pad, which is expected to cost $1.4 million to build.
Although he said he did not oppose the project, Mayor Jerry Cooper said he did have some questions. After being told that phase one would cost at least $1 million, he said, “This is a nice proposal, but has anyone gotten feedback from the citizens on this?”
Replied Council President Dr. Horace Patterson, “I have.” Councilman Jarvis Elston added, “This is what they say they want, and this where they want it.”
Admission to the splash pad would likely be in line with what the one in Pell City charges, which is $2 per person.
“So if kids go every day, that’s $10 per week, maybe $40 per month. Don’t misunderstand me, I’m not being negative on the project,” Cooper said. “But should we be spending a million on this when there are roads that need to be paved? This got run out of the rec(reation) center, it got run out of Bemiston. Maybe we should let the citizens vote on this.”
Said Elston, apparently referring to the conflict with the paving project, “That’s not true.”
Added Patterson, “That’s why we were elected. This has been publicized. This is not something that has just come up in the last few weeks. We have been talking about this for more than a year.”
Street, Councilman Gerald Cooper and Councilman Ricky Simpson also voiced support for the project going forward, although Street said he had also picked up some concerns from his constituents.
City Manager Beth Cheeks said Monday the project would begin with a revamped entrance to the golf course/splash pad, along with a new name for the area as a whole.
The golf course is informally known as “The Rock,” which is one contender. Cheeks also suggested “Town Green” or something along those lines. She also suggested the addition of a water feature of some sort near the entrance.
“A water feature can make a visual impact whether it is big or small,” she said.
She also suggested the addition of picnic tables and chairs in the existing golf cart area, for parents of young children visiting the splash pad proper, and the addition of pavilions throughout the area to be used for public and private events. Some local businesses have already approached the city about sponsoring pavilions, she said.
“There is plenty of flat space available,” she said. “We would need to renovate and make everything compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, but we would also be able to phase this project in over the years.”
The preliminary presentation also included spaces for a music park (which would include various instruments), sculptures and destination structures, which could be used for both staged photos, selfies and as a backdrop for events such as weddings.
These features would also be phased in over time, as could an amphitheater for hosting music festivals and similar events. Patrons would bring their own lawn chairs to such events, so it would not be necessary to build in seating, at least at first.
Of course, the council would also have several options for developing the splash pad itself, including the size and number of features included.
“If you build it, they will come,” Cheeks said. “Dreams can become a reality with planning and teamwork. Talladega is family oriented, and other communities have done it. So can we. There are also grant programs available, and the city will go after every single one of them.”
But there will be costs, she added.
“In 2 Corinthians 9:6, it says, ‘He who sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and he who sows bountifully will reap bountifully.’ But we have to put the money in. You have to dream big to get anything,” Cheeks said.
She added the golf course was also an ideal location because the city is about to take over maintenance of Alabama 77, which gives it control of the major access points to the facility.
Patterson said the presentation “was a great place to start. We have some strong ideas. I would also like to see us pull in some civic organizations and get their input.”
Elston, whose ward includes the golf course, said he was “very excited” about the project, which he envisioned as a “flagship for Ward 2.”
Two audience members also made generally positive comments, one asking for a public listening session on the project, the other emphasizing the need for “something for the whole community.”
Patterson said discussion of the project would be a major aspect of the state of the city presentation at The Ritz Theatre on Tuesday night.
“None of us are envisioning this as a complete work, because it’s not,” he said. “We are just promoting the initial design now.”
The other major topic of discussion Monday involved the lights at Edythe Sims Park in the Knoxville Community, which will be hosting its second homecoming (the first was in 2017) next month.
The council voted 3-0, with Elston abstaining and Street, who arrived late to the meeting, not present, to move the 10 p.m. curfew to midnight, and to waive the noise ordinance while the event was going on. The city is also supplying extra trash bags and other incidentals.
The city was unable to address a lighting issue in the park, however.
One of the field lights collapsed in March due to rot, which took out the other seven sets of field lights attached to it. The broken pole was removed earlier this month, but Cheeks said the $10,000 to replace the lights was not included in this year’s budget, and that the electrician who would need to do the job was not immediately available.
She said the lights would be replaced before baseball season started, but not before the reunion next month.
When one of the planners suggested using a generator, Cheeks said the event falls on a city holiday, so there would be no employees available to run it. There will be available lighting from the walking track, but not enough.
The bathrooms, which were still under construction during the last reunion, will be open and available during the event.
The council was still supportive of the event generally and urged the organizers to meet with Cheeks to help come up with a solution before the event happens.
Also Monday, the council:
Reappointed Merri Jane Miller to the Library Board;
Approved 11 weed abatement liens;
Approved a contract with Pyro Productions of Alabama for Independence Day fireworks for $12,000, up slightly from last year;
Approved a contract with McCartney Construction for $1.6 million for this year’s paving project;
Donated a 2007 Chevrolet Impala to the Munford Police Department;
Approved a contract with Chuck Roberts for acquiring a small strip of property needed for the East Street parking lot;
Approved changes to the lease agreement for the AT&T/Cingular Wireless tower at the airport. The monthly rent will be set at $3,000, to be increased by 10 percent every five years, with five additional 60-month renewal terms allowing for the lease until 2046;
Heard Street ask for updates on a stop sign on Brignoli between East Street and Stephen J. White Memorial Boulevard, tree limbs hanging over Howard Street and work at the public works building; and
Heard Street ask about the impact of payroll adjustments recently approved by the council. Cheeks said that due to employees retiring and replacements hired at lower pay grades, there was no impact. Cheeks and Street agreed to discuss all of these issues in the manager’s office.