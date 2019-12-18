Talladega council discusses renewing lease for municipal golf course

TALLADEGA -- Members of the Talladega City Council during their meeting Monday heard from resident C.D. Chappell regarding the future of the municipal golf course, on Alabama Highway 77.
“I wanted to speak to the council about the possibility of reopening the golf course,” Chappell said. “It’s a sport for all ages and can be played year-round.”
According to Talladega City Manager Beth Cheeks, 21.6 acres of the more than 40 acre course had been leased from Alabama Power at a rate of $500 per year. The lease will expire Dec. 31.
Chappell requested the council look into getting an extension of the lease.
“It was extremely affordable to play, especially for senior citizens,” Chappell said. “Now, we have to go out of town to play.”
Councilwoman Betty Spratlin said she had contacted Alabama Power, and representatives said the lease would have to renegotiated before the possibility of it being renewed.
“I was told that even if we renewed the lease, the cost would go up,” Spratlin said.
Added Cheeks, “Earlier this year, it was decided by the previous council not to renew the lease because at the time, they were looking at other options for the property such as a site for a proposed splash pad. There has been a steady decline in the interest in golf in this area. Timber Ridge was forced to close down. Alpine Bay has had financial difficulties.”
Cheeks added the city was “running the golf course in the red” for many years.
“Our revenue did not properly cover the cost for upkeep and expenses,” she said. “The golf cart lease expired, and all carts were returned in May.”
The city manager added repairs would need to be made to the irrigation system and other utilities.
After a lengthy discussion among the council, Spratlin made a motion to invite representatives from Alabama Power to attend the next council meeting to discuss options moving forward and the possibility of renegotiating the lease.
“I wish this was something the current council could have known about or voted on before it ended,” Spratlin said.
The motion was seconded by Councilwoman Vickie Robinson Hall and approved by a 4-0 vote.
Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson abstained, stating he didn’t know if the city could afford it and wanted to know more about the council’s plans for the property before voting.
“The council will need ultimately to decide what they want to do moving forward,” Cheeks said. “There has not been a goal setting session yet, which will give them a better opportunity to make future plans for the property.”
In other business, the council:
Approved invoices and expendituresfrom Nov. 25-Dec. 6 in the amount of $220,092.38;
Approved an alcohol license transfer for off-premises retail table wine and beer for S and R Mart at 1600 Ashland Highway;
Approved the surplus of three copier and printer machines from the Police and Finance departments;
Approved a ground lease with Dynasafe US LLC for reserved parking in the Chamber of Commerce parking lot for a trailer;
Approved a contract with Carr, Riggs & Ingram for the audit of the 2019 fiscal year at a cost of $65,000;
Approved a 6.4 percent salary increase for Municipal Court Judge Mark Nelson. The increase will take his salary from $27,168.92 a year to $28,907.76;
Approved Cay Davis’s application to the Heritage Hall Commission;
Approved assessing weed abatement liens on a vacant lot on Franklin Drive, the apartment complex on North Street, 716 Coleman Drive, the old WUNZ radio station property on Alabama Highway 21 and 314 Jemison St.;
Approved abatements of junk cars on Jackson Street, Mallory Street and 19th Street;
Heard from state Sen. Jim McClendon, who took questions from the audience regarding the possibility of a state lottery and the gas tax;
Heard a recap presentation on Christmas on the Square by Cheeks;
Heard a report on tourism statistics by Cheeks;
Heard from Dr. Adia Winfrey, who gave a focus group report regarding the Boys & Girls Club; and
Heard presentations on the status of the 17 bridges and road paving within the city by Cheeks.
The next Talladega City Council meeting will be Monday, Jan. 6, at 5 p.m.
