Talladega council discusses plans for new city hall, other improvements

The Talladega City Council discussed, but took no action on, a slate of long-term capital improvement projects that includes major changes to Battle Street, a new fire training area and a possible new city hall on the old Wehadkee property.
City Manager Beth Cheeks presented the plans during a more than three and a half hour meeting tonight. She said the regular capital improvement budget for the current fiscal year would be coming to the council members by the next meeting.
“That will be all the requests from the city departments, and it will be way more than we can actually afford to do,” she said, pointing out that the requests will likely include new vehicles and other equipment across several departments. “It’s a continual process, we know our equipment isn’t going to last forever, so we have to replace it from time to time.”
Cheeks also encouraged the council members to email her their own suggestions and priorities for this year’s projects. Councilwoman Betty Spratlin asked for copies of the last two capital improvement projects to study before she submitted her list.
Cheeks said she would provide that information to all of the council members.
The longer-term plan submitted to the council tonight dealt with a reshaping of Talladega’s downtown, starting with what is now Alabama 21, but will become a city road at some point in the future.
“Right now, that road is four lanes wide, with diagonal parking on the side. There’s plenty of room to drive fast through there, and since it’s a state route right now, there’s nothing we can do about the 18-wheelers and log trucks coming through there.”
In order to increase access and visibility for businesses and to make the downtown area more pedestrian friendly, Battle Street would be reduced to one lane in each direction, with a turn lane in the middle. Sidewalks would be added or renovated from Talladega College to the Court House Square, and a traffic circle, or roundabout, would be added to the intersection where West Battle Street and Fort Lashley Avenue intersect, just below the college.
Narrowing the main thoroughfare through town would “add to the small-town vibe, slow traffic down and encourage people to take advantage of the businesses through there,” she said.
In addition to the sidewalks, there would be opportunities to add medians, streetlights, landscaping and improved parking. There was also the possibility of creating a viewing area for the recently renovated Big Springs Monument.
The roundabout, she continued, is known as a “calming traffic influence, that will decrease accidents, be more visually pleasing, and will help with traffic. It was also be a very clear indicator that no big trucks should be coming through there.”
The Wehadkee area, Cheeks said, “is a mess right now. The manager — two before me — Brian Muenger, had a plan for that property. It’s been through the brownfield assessment process, and we’ve had the ground there analyzed, and there are some issues that we’re going to have to resolve there. We’d like to be able to save at least part of the building that’s still standing, maybe the tower, and we could use some of the other property for a green space and maybe an amphitheater.”
But the major project, she said, would likely be the construction of a new city hall.
“We’re probably going to need a new city hall in the next five years,” she said. “This building was built in 1968, and you know we’ve already had to spend a lot of money to take care of the sewers. We can’t get parts to fix the elevators anymore, and the heating and air conditioning is going to have to be replaced altogether soon. We can’t retrofit them anymore. And crowding is getting to be an issue as well. A lot of the offices in this building are just too small. And a city is viewed in a lot of ways by its public buildings. Just ask Lincoln or some of our other neighboring municipalities.”
The plans also include a manmade pond that would both compliment the green space and help with some drainage issues on the property.
The existing city hall would still house the municipal court room and related offices, as well as the police and fire stations. Cheeks said the current police department is primarily in the former city jail in the basement of city hall, and there are no windows in any of the offices there.
The manager, financial, and other administrative offices would be moved to the new building.
The vacant lot across South Street from the current city hall, which is used primarily for overflow parking, would be converted into a fire training facility, which would “help our ISO (insurance services office) rating and would produce additional revenue.” The city currently has fire classes in a small classroom in the fire station at city hall, but Cheeks said the room was much too small.
Councilman Horace Patterson also relayed a request from the administration of Talladega College to consider sidewalks from Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to Fort Lashley Avenue.
Cheeks said that project could be added to the long-term project for the city.
“I’m still working on the numbers, but this will be something that will be done over more than one fiscal year,” she explained.
Council President Joe Power said, “so we’d be looking at long-term assets with long-term debt?”
Investment banker Walter Lewis, who was in the audience, recommended the city look at floating a bond issue to finance the project, should the council decide to go ahead with the plans.
The bond issue could be paid off over 20, 25 or 30 years; Cheeks said it would be important to have something still standing when the bond was paid off.