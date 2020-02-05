Talladega council discusses options for expanding public transportation

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Council discussed several options, but took no action, Monday night regarding expanding a public transportation program in the city.
During a previous council meeting, a large number of people showed up to protest the cancellation of a program that provided transportation for elderly and blind residents through the Community Life Institute.
City Manager Beth Cheeks explained at the time that the municipality had provided the program with a van but did not run or fund the program in any way. Funding from the federal government came to CLI through the East Alabama Regional Planning Commission.
Cheeks said Monday that CLI had failed to meet federal reporting requirements, and funding had been withdrawn for that reason. Transportation was not actually part of CLI’s mission, however.
A representative from EARPC was present at the meeting and reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to funding transportation projects in cities like Talladega.
“We will do what is in our power to make sure no citizen is left unserved,” he said. “We will continue to work hand in hand with the city. We were created to serve.”
Said Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson, “What we need to do now is get that van back on the road. We need to help the most vulnerable among us; people need to get to dialysis, to doctor’s appointments, even to do their shopping, and people counted on that van to get them there.
“We’re not using all our resources. We’ve talked to our dear friends at East Alabama. That van needs gas, and we need an employee to drive it. We get a van driver and put that program under the city once it’s cranked up.”
Council President Joe Power asked what other options might be available going forward.
Councilman Trae Williams said he had researched the two major ride sharing services, Uber and Lyft, and found that Talladega did not have the population to attract either.
There is, however, a company known as Via, which already has a presence in Birmingham. People needing a ride can use a cellphone app or call an 800 number and book a ride for a small fee.
The city would provide the vehicles for this program. The company would provide the software and the employees. Cheeks said she would need to arrange a conference call with the company to discuss further details.
“While we are waiting for that, the van is not rolling,” Patterson said. Williams agreed.
Said Cheeks, “If we have the program money, we can do this pretty quickly. We can amend the budget to get the van back on the road in the meantime.”
Further coverage of Monday’s council meeting will appear in a future edition of The Daily Home.