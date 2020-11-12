Talladega council discusses issues with bulk trash pickup within city

TALLADEGA -- During a called meeting Monday, the Talladega City Council stressed a need for solutions to the municipality’s issues with bulk trash pickup.
The meeting was held via Zoom. The council met with representatives from WCA, the company contracted by the city to handle trash pickup.
Every member of the council said they have been dealing with a bevy of calls about issues with tree limbs and debris not being picked up since the recent tropical storm or in some cases even before.
“I’ve had call after call after call,” Councilwoman Betty Spratlin said.
Council President Trae Williams said he had looked over the contract with WCA, and that bulk waste and yard waste are included in the company’s responsibilities.
City Manager Beth Cheeks said the problem originates even before the storm.
She told the council the city’s previous contractor did not handle bulk waste for the two weeks leading up to WCA beginning trash pickup Sept. 28, so the company has been playing catch up.
She said the city had been using its trash trucks to help in this catch-up process before the storm and continues to now with some city employees even working on weekends.
“I am very optimistic they will have everything caught up by Friday, Monday at the latest,” Cheeks said.
Jonathan Williams from WCA told the council his company is operating more trucks in Talladega than required by its contract in order to deal with the backlog of storm debris. He said the contract calls for three trucks, but the company is currently operating five.
The WCA representative said his crews could move 120 yards of bulk waste a day on average, but they have done more in recent days.
Despite explanations from Cheeks and Williams, council members said they wanted to see more solutions.
“First of all, this is unacceptable,” Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson said. “The community is not being treated with the respect they deserve,”
Patterson said beyond the backlog of tree limbs, he has had complaints of people not being able to reach anyone at City Hall about their issues and then not having anyone get back to them, which Cheeks said she would look into.
Several members of the council also wondered if the city needed to continue its contract with WCA at all due to the issues.
There was a question of how the city entered the contract, with Cheeks mentioning she had recommended the company and saying she took responsibility for the current issue. The council approved the contract a few months ago after the contract had been competitively bid, as required by state law.
WCA submitted the low bid, with the only other bidder, the city’s previous contractor, Republic, submitting a bid that would have increased the regular rate of garbage pick up in the city by around $2.
Spratlin said the city should look into returning to Republic, even if there is a rate increase, if it meant getting better service.
Patterson said because city employees are helping fix the problem, it may be necessary for the city to return to doing garbage pickup by itself. He said it was time to think out of the box.
Cheeks said there was already an agreement with WCA to have the company reimburse the municipality for any time spent by city employees helping with the trash issue.
She also said she will present the council with a plan to deal with the issue Monday, as requested by council President Willams.