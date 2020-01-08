Talladega council discusses Head Start building, golf course

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Council discussed, but took no action on, the possible acquisition of two pieces of property and the fate of a third during the panel’s regular meeting Monday evening.
The first property discussed was the old East Side Head Start building in the heart of the Knoxville Community.
The Head Start program that had been housed there ceased operating last summer, and the building has been vacant ever since. All of the Head Start classes previously hosted at East Side have been moved to the much newer Frank Curry Child Development Center.
East Side Head Start had been run by the Community Action Agency of Talladega, Clay and Randolph Counties until the last five-year grant expired in 2106. When no one reapplied for the grant, the federal government named the Colorado-based Community Development Institute to carry on the program.
Community Development operated the program for three years, then turned it over to Cheaha Regional Head Start, a division of Talladega Clay Randolph Child Care Corporation and a distinct entity from CAA. TCR made the decision to close the facility.
At the time, there was some confusion over the ownership of the property. The Talladega City Board of Education owned it at one time but apparently deeded it over to CAA, which turned it over CDI, which in turn gave it to TCR.
Councilwoman Vickie Robinson Hall, who represents the district where the center is located, asked City Manager Beth Cheeks about the status of the building Monday night.
City attorney Mike O’Brien said the owner of the building would be willing to donate it if the city was willing to accept.
Cheeks said the next step would be to tour the inside of the building and try to get a better idea of its condition and whether acquiring the property was in the city’s best interests. A date for the walk-through was not set.
Cheeks added that no more than two council members at a time should be present for the tour, in order to avoid having a quorum outside a regular meeting.
The second piece of property was discussed during an executive session appended to the agenda Monday night. The council met with O’Brien behind closed doors for about 20 minutes before returning to the public meeting and adjourning without taking any action.
The third property discussed at length Monday was the former municipal golf course, which was also a major topic of discussion at the council’s previous meeting.
Councilwoman Betty Spratlin had made a motion, which passed, to invite a representative of Alabama Power, which had a lease on just over half of the golf course through the end of last year, to the meeting Monday night. Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson abstained, saying he didn’t know if the city could afford to renew the lease and wanted to know more about the council’s plans for the property before voting.
No representative from Alabama Power was in attendance Monday, but Council President Joe Power did give an update.
“I‘ll be meeting with Alabama Power here on Friday about the terms to renew the lease,” he said. “I know it’s a real stretch for us to take this on as a council unless we can show it as a for-profit venture, but that doesn’t preclude someone else taking it on or even finding an outside buyer.”
Patterson said information he had requested during the last meeting showed “a history of problems, failures, etc.” at the golf course.
“Closing it was not something that I enjoyed doing, but it was something I felt we had to do,” he said. “It just got no support from the community.”
The course had been managed by a private company and a non-profit, but neither of those had any success, either, he said.
“Unless you see something in here that I don’t, this is not something that can work,” Patterson said. “It takes a lot of money, and you need community support to put it back. We need investments in instruments, progress and activity that can generate resources for our future. In Talladega, golf just hasn’t done that.”
The Munford High School golf team did use the course for practice, but that did not generate any income for the city, he added.
Spratlin said she had gotten phone calls from several constituents who wanted to see the golf course reopened by the city as a service to senior citizens who could not afford to go out of town to play. She suggested holding a town hall meeting on the issue.
She also said she knew of at least one person interested in acquiring property at the golf course for a restaurant.
Cheeks said the previous administration had planned to use the golf course as the site for a splash pad, but that project fell by the wayside when the majority of the new council did not support it.
Also Monday, the council:
Saw Mayor Tim Ragland swear Cay Davis onto the Heritage Commission;
Approved a special for people to buy Spring Street Recreation memberships for January and get February for free;
Agreed to lease two parking spaces at the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce to Dynasafe, for Dynasafe to park a containment unit. The company will pay $300 per year;
Condemned an apartment building at 504 North St. W.; and
Agreed to start the Thursday, Jan. 23, council meeting an hour early (4 p.m.) to discuss the Capital Improvement Plan for next year.
-- Staff writer Laci Braswell contributed to this story.