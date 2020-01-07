Talladega council dealing with procedural issues

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Council decided to do away with the 30-minute work session it has been holding before each regular meeting.
The council took that action Monday during the course of a two-hour meeting covering a number of discussions.
When the current council was sworn in last year, it made two changes to standard procedure, including the addition of the 30-minute work session and the publication of the agenda a week before the meeting.
Previously, the agenda had been published on Friday before the meeting, which is usually on a Monday.
The early publication of the agenda allows council members more time to familiarize themselves with the issues to be discussed.
The drawback, according to City Manager Beth Cheeks, is that issues will arise during the week between the publication of the agenda and the meeting that have to be addressed. In the case of Monday’s meeting, the council had to vote to add six items to the agenda that had been published the week before. Three of these items were amendments to existing contracts that totaled more than $400,000, and at least two of them were time sensitive.
The three contract revisions included $21,042.75 to purchase a new server for the Police Department from Technical and Scientific Application; a $362,314 contract with Axon for 50 body cameras, software, video storage and other upgrades in the Police Department over five years; and the expansion of a contract with Business Systems and Consultants from $26,400 to $63,910.
This last contract, Cheeks explained, is for the company that is digitizing municipal court records dating back to 1993. The contract was bid out last year. The company submitting the original low bid withdrew when it realized the size of the job at hand.
BSC was the next lowest, at 22 cents per document; the other bid was for 40 cents per document. The unit price is the same, Cheeks said, but the original agreement was for 120,000 documents. The revised contract would be for 190,500 documents, although even that figure might have to be upped before the project is completed.
Councilwoman Betty Spratlin suggested tabling this item, then calculating the total amount due after the project is complete.
Cheeks said this was possible but added this was not generally the way the city handled contracts. She also said BSC employees were already on site, and renegotiating from scratch would likely result in them leaving and then having to start over.
The TSA contract was for replacing the computer record system in the Police Department, including a file server that is already 11 years old and cannot be updated. Cheeks said this price came from the state bid list.
The body camera contract comes from a single-source provider and thus does not have to be bid. According to police Chief Jason Busby, the original price expired Dec. 31, but he had been able to get an extension; he told the council that if he asked for another extension, the price might not hold.
He added the cost for this year was already included in the General Fund budget, and Cheeks said the subsequent years would be covered in the Capital Improvement Project budget.
“I just saw these,” Council President Joe Power said. “This is a lot of money going out the door here.”
Councilman Trae Williams agreed, saying, “These are all needed expenses, but I would like to be a lot more knowledgeable when they are laid in front of me.
The three revisions were all eventually approved, with the two for the Police Department being approved 5-0. Spratlin voted against the court records contract after her motion to table this item died for lack of second.
Although it appeared on the original agenda published last week, revisions to the public transportation program contract also led to a detailed discussion Monday night.
Cheeks explained that this program, which has been in place for more than two decades, is based on a contract with the East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission and helps fund two wheelchair accessible vans that are used primarily to take local residents to dialysis treatment. Those vehicles are also used for other medical appointments, doctor visits and even grocery shopping.
At least 50 percent of the cost of the program is reimbursed through the federal government, depending on the availability of funds. When Power asked if there was a less expensive alternative, Cheeks said the existing program was pretty “bare bones. It includes fuel, drivers, a dispatcher, a cellphone and maintenance on the vans.”
Cheeks said one of the vans was due to be replaced last year, but the funds were not available.
“We who are blessed sometimes forget about those who struggle,” Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson said. “This program is not designed to make money. We need to watch our money, but we also need to make sure we spend it in the right place.”
Power said he did not oppose the program, but he said it was probably underutilized, and that the 5 to 10 percent increases per year would begin to add up.
The contract revisions presented to the council Monday night largely reflected changes required by state and federal agencies but did not alter the city’s responsibilities or the scope of the program.
At this point, a council meeting that had seemed, based on the published agenda, to be relatively short, was already past the first hour, which prompted the discussion of the work session at the top of the meeting. The council and Mayor Timothy Ragland agreed the work sessions had not had the desired effect and had actually made the meetings longer by preventing the council from voting during the first 30 minutes.
When asked for his thoughts, Patterson said simply, “I want to go home.”
Further coverage of Monday’s meeting will appear in future editions of the Daily Home.