Talladega council briefed on police advisory board proposal (with photos)

TALLADEGA -- Talladega County NAACP President the Rev. Hugh Morris and Mayor Timothy Ragland made a presentation to the Talladega City Council on Monday night regarding the formation of a Talladega Community Advisory Board to work with the police.
Before the meeting, Morris sent each of the council members a proposed ordinance explaining the purpose of the board is to “facilitate support and effective communications between the police and the community, (and) to enhance the awareness of the Police Department's policies, procedures, activities and responsibilities throughout the city, and to recommend procedures, programs and legislation to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the Police Department.
“(The board would also) provide an effective organization that will address the concerns of the community by promoting cooperative citizen-police programs and approaches to the solutions of community crime (and) to encourage neighborhood organizations to address crime and safety problems at a grassroots level.”
The board would also, hopefully, help police and residents reach greater understanding of complex community problems in diversity and human relations, and to keep the police chief advised of actions that may have caused concerns or controversy within the community.
The board’s role would be to make community members aware of police services in crime and non-crime situations, help with recruitment and retention, identify problems and objectives, and handle “department actions, philosophies, behaviors and practices that contribute to community grievances.”
Essentially, the board would facilitate communications between police and the community and vice-versa, and to “serve as a conduit to the Talladega Police Department for citizens’ concerns and to foster efforts to resolve these concerns.
“All controversial body cam footage shall be provided by the Talladega Police Department/district attorney’s office … pursuant to its legal obligations and any overriding security, privacy, safety or other valid public policy concerns.”
The board would also aid police in identifying problem areas and educate the public on police responsibilities. “We want that conduit to be in place before it’s needed,” Morris said.
The proposed membership of the board would consist of a representative of each ward of the city, one person appointed by the chief of police and one person appointed by the council as a whole. Instead of the individual council members making appointments for their wards, the ward representatives would be chosen by “community leaders” in those areas of the city.
Morris also pointed out the board could help in the creation of a residents police academy and ride-along program.
While there was little controversy in the overall presentation, there were pushbacks on some aspects of the proposal.
In his packet to the council, Morris provided correspondence with District Attorney Steve Giddens pointing out that state law dictated when body cam footage could be released during a pending investigation. Morris said the original body cam language in his proposed ordinance would be removed.
Ragland, who was present by phone, said he had reviewed the ordinance created by Anniston, where the council members do make the appointments. “Law enforcement and the community are represented, and can hear each other’s concerns,” he said.
Morris pointed out there were some differences with appointing authority and other issues. “What we don’t want is another situation like we have with the city school board, where there’s always bickering and they can’t get anything done.”
Police Chief Jason Busby was not present for the meeting, but Captains John McCoy and Patrick Thornton both were and also expressed some concerns.
“This is something I think is needed,” McCoy said, “but it is going to need to be tweaked a little bit, to take into account civil service rules, pending investigations, juvenile cases.”
The board would be useful, he said, in “showing what we do and how we do it, and (to) tell us what the community thinks we can do and what we can’t. It’s not like it is on television. But building better trust helps us. Right now, people don’t want to get involved, but that could change with better understanding and rapport.”
Thornton also saw value in the proposal but expressed concern over the perception the body might be in a position to judge the action of police officers. Morris assured him this was not the purpose of the body and said the wording could be altered to reflect this.
Councilman Horace Patterson expressed misgivings over the appointing authority not residing with the council members, and Councilwoman Betty Spratlin worried that ride-alongs would expose the city to additional liability.
Although there was a lengthy discussion Monday, ultimately no action was taken. Patterson asked that the city attorney get involved in writing an ordinance creating such a body, with the involvement of the police, the mayor and the district attorney’s office.
Patterson also suggested the city look into possible consequences for private companies managing public housing that do not provide adequate security.
Further coverage of Monday’s meeting will appear in future editions of The Daily Home.