Talladega council briefed on planned presentations by sensory loss advisory board

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Sensory Loss Advisory Board is planning a series of workshops to train first responders on the special needs and challenges of helping deaf, blind and deaf/blind residents.
The board was created earlier this year to help address concerns centering around transportation and public access for blind people.
The presentation made to the City Council on Monday night was primarily by Amber James, an orientation and mobility teacher at E.H. Gentry.
“We are working on a series of workshops dealing with some common courtesies and communications issues that can arise with blind or visually impaired, deaf or hearing impaired and deaf/blind citizens,” she explained.
The plan is to develop a total of nine workshops specific to interactions with residents from each ability group and emergency medical personnel, law enforcement and firefighters. Each program will be 45 minutes to one hour long, and will be recorded and posted online for future use, she said.
“For instance, when a police officer is approaching a blind person, he needs to make sure the person knows he is a police officer and why he is stopping him,” James said. “If a firefighter has to go into the home of a blind person, he needs to let them know who he is and why he is there.
“EMTs will generally have to touch someone to take care of them, but they need to let the person know where they are going to be touching them and what they are going to be doing. Just not knowing what’s happening can be very frightening.”
Different issues can arise when dealing with people who are deaf or hearing impaired.
“The committee members have a lot to communicate, and bringing us scenarios that have actually happened,” James said. “We’ll be getting information from the communities as well, people will be letting us know what we need to be passing along.”
City Manager Beth Cheeks said the workshops were “a wonderful idea” and offered the use of City Hall for the presentations. She said the municipality would also post the recordings on it’s website.
Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson, who is also director of senior services for the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind, said, “It is important to realize that, in taking the next step toward making Talladega a tourist destination, we also have to respond to existing needs within our community.
“AIDB is a world class institution. Talladega College, with the murals, the whole world is coming to see those. We have to make adjustments. If you want to make people want to be in your midst, your environment has to be inviting.”
Said James, “It’s a very big deal for people to know that they’re safe.”
During the same meeting Monday night, Joe Power’s term as council president came to an end. The council voted to make Trae Williams his successor as council president and named Councilwoman Betty Spratlin president pro tempore.
The council also announced it will hold a budget work session Monday, Aug. 25, at 5 p.m. in the council chamber. Cheeks said a draft of the General Fund budget would be presented, but that the Capital Improvement budget for the coming year would likely not be ready yet.
Further coverage of Monday’s meeting will appear in future editions of the Daily Home.