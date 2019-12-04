TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Council discussed, but took no formal action on, a request from the Talladega High School girls basketball team Monday night.
According to Mayor Timothy Ragland, representatives of the team had reached out to the council seeking reimbursement for approximately $2,700 for putting up out of town teams during a Thanksgiving tournament. Ragland said the teams came from as far off as Smiths Station and Montgomery.
They spent three nights staying in local motels and eating in local restaurants, he said. The parents of the THS team members had footed the bill.
Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson said he supported the request but asked if it had come through the superintendent’s office or directly from the team. Ragland said he didn’t know, but that he had talked about it with the girls coach.
Council President Joe Power asked if there was a precedent for making such a donation. City Manager Beth Cheeks said the municipality had paid to reimburse the football team for travel expenses in the past.
Patterson said this was an example of something the city could do to boost local tourism. “This is the low-hanging fruit I’ve been talking about,” he said.
Patterson also asked about sports tournaments in the Parks and Recreation Department. According to Parks and Rec Director Summer Ammons, the city will be hosting a state basketball tournament in 2021 that will draw 60 out of town teams.
Also Monday, the council:
Discussed community development block grants; Cheeks said the city normally has a CDBG going at all times and is working on a CDBG funded project around Howard Street; the city will apply for another grant when this one is closed out;
Announced the Heritage Hall Holiday Market would begin Dec. 3 and run through Dec. 21;
Announced youth basketball registration would run through Dec. 6;
Announced Dinner with Santa at the Spring Street Recreation Center will be Dec. 13 from 5 to 8 p.m. for children ages 5 to 11 for $8 per child; and
Announced Christmas on the Square will be Friday through Sunday.