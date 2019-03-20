TALLADEGA -- Members of the Talladega City Council during their meeting Monday unanimously approved multiple renovation contracts with Davis Builders for several community buildings, including the B N Mabra Center, the Bemiston Recreation Center and City Hall.
The total cost for the three renovation projects is $85,200.
Talladega City Manager Beth Cheeks noted all renovations should be complete within the next two months.
The Mabra Center will receive several improvements to its restrooms at a cost of $7,500.
“This is an upgrade to the public restrooms downstairs,” Cheeks said. “It’s going to include basic cleanup work such as new paint, new toilets, new lighting, new fixtures and general repairs. Everything will be ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant.”
Bemiston Recreation Center will also receive improvements at a cost of $32,400.
“This is for a good-sized room inside the rec center that used to be a beauty parlor. We are totally revamping it.” Cheeks said. “It has been many years since work has been done to the Bemiston Rec. This room in particular hasn’t had work done in about 40 years.”
Cheeks added the city hopes to receive a grant to utilize the renovated space as a site in its summer food program.
City Hall’s renovations include cleaning, repairs and improvements to the building’s exterior facade at a cost of $45,300.
“This will be a total cleanup up to the outside,” Cheeks said. “It has been several years since it has been worked on, and it needs sprucing up. The renovation will include repairing leaks, new paint, washing the sidewalks and other exterior cleanup.”
In other business, the council:
Approved a contribution request from the Talladega County NAACP for scholarships for Talladega High School seniors in the amount of $1,500;
Approved a facade grant for 105 N. Court Square in the amount of $5,000;
Approved the revised classification and compensation plan;
Approved an amendment to a zoning ordinance regarding the placement and physical dimensions of signs;
Approved a speed limit of 15 mph on the campus of Talladega College;
Approved a contract with Neel Schaffer for construction engineering and inspection services for the 2019 paving project to not exceed $96,000;
Approved a contract with Crosby Communications LLC for the installation of cat6 ethernet cables at 66 locations for the Police Department in the amount of $16,153.03 ;
Approved a contract with Technical and Scientific Application for the purchase and installation of 10 computers for the Police Department in the amount of $14,152.50;
Approved a purchase agreement with Encoredge for a server, software, accessories, installation and warranty for the Police Department in the amount of $6,755.72;
Approved a maintenance agreement with External Networks for the Police Department’s server, computer system and software at an annual cost of $10,500;
Approved invoices and expenditures for the Water Department in the amount of $395,256.97;
Approved a contract with InSite Engineering for the 2019 Inspection and Investigation Study at a cost not to exceed $150,150;
Approved invoices and expenditures from March 4 -15 in the amount of $649,288;
Approved to waive open container and business license fees for 2019 April in Talladega vendors;
Swore in Kadecha Shepard to the Industrial Development Board;
Recognized the Talladega High boys basketball team for winning the first state championship in school history; and
Announced the next council meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 1.