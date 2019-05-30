The Talladega/Sylacauga Kappa Alpha Psi Scholarship Foundation held its 14th annual scholarship banquet Sunday, April 28, at the J. Craig Smith Community Center in Sylacauga. The guest speaker was Tracey Morant Adams, senior executive vice president and the chief community development & corporate social responsibility officer for Renasant Bank.
Adams addressed some 225 guests, family, friends and supporters.
The Foundation awarded scholarships to 12 graduating seniors from schools in Coosa and Talladega counties. Students were evaluated on academic achievement, extra-curricular activities, community service, leadership and financial need. The final 12 selected were interviewed and selected by the Foundation’s scholarship committee.
The Foundation, which is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit, was supported this year by numerous corporate and personal sponsors. The Foundation awarded more than $14,000 in scholarships. With this year’s awards, the Foundation has awarded more than $170,000 to 190 students who attended high schools in Talladega and Coosa counties. The students receiving the awards, the amounts, and the sponsors this year are:
Kelis Kelley, $2,000, Coosa County High, Resolute, Kelley-Maxwell, Kappa Foundation; Landon Owens, $2,000, Sylacauga High, Resolute, Renasant Bank, Kappa Foundation;
Trinity Elston, $1,500, Lincoln High, Resolute, Coosa Valley Electric Co-op;
Grace Abernathy, $1,500, Sylacauga High, Blue Horizon Travel, Coosa Valley Medical Center, Bradley Foundation;
Elizabeth Dickson, $1,250, Sylacauga High, Raymond James, Kappa Foundation;
Chloe Harrell, $1,000, Coosa County High, Lathan and Associates, First Bank of Alabama;
Rachel Kidd, $1,000, Sylacauga High, James Tucker Memorial, Bradley Foundation;
Jaquan Wilson, $750, Coosa County High, Kappas of Coosa Co., Kappa Foundation;
John Wheeler, $750, Winterboro High, First Bank, Alan Zigler;
Amber Lakey, $750, Winterboro High, Martha/William Strickland Memorial, Kappa Foundation;
Ashton Hall, $750, Talladega High, Embry-McLarty, Kappa Foundation;
Chance Gaither, $750, Munford High, Betty Kirskey Love Memorial, Kappa Foundation.