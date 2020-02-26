Talladega commissions OKs tax abatement for Alabama Specialty Products (with photos)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Commission voted unanimously Monday night to approve a tax abatement for an expansion at Alabama Specialty Products, just outside of Munford.
According to paperwork submitted to the commission, in three years the expansion will create seven new jobs with a total payroll of $262,000. The total capital investment comes to more than $3.9 million.
A letter from Talladega County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Calvin Miller explained that the town of Munford had approved a tax abatement in January, but because the expansion is in Munford’s police jurisdiction, the commission had to approve it as well.
Work on the expansion is expected to begin in March and be completed in about a year. Over the 10 years of the abatement, the non-educational property taxes exempted are estimated at $10,720 per year. Construction related taxes that will be abated are estimated at $119,000.
Alabama Specialty Products began in 1980 as Metal Samples Company. It has expanded steadily since then and currently employs 200 people in a 350,000 square foot facility.
Commissioner Jackie Swinford said he had visited the facility and had been impressed with what he had seen. He suggested the other commissioners try and arrange a visit as well.
Also Monday, the commission:
Discussed conditions on Morning Glory Circle with a resident who said the road had not been repaved in 17 years;
Approved a resolution honoring Ruble Ray Gardner of Childersburg on the occasion of his 99th birthday;
Appointed James Mask to the Stewartville Water Authority, replacing James Abernathy;
Approved the transfer of an off-premises retail beer and wine license for Lucky Food Mart 2;
Authorized the Highway Department to perform minor grading and lay gravel for walkways and parking at the Winterboro Volunteer Fire Station. The station is also a polling place;
Approved the annual flood plain prevention ordinance to continue participating in the FEMA program;
Approved a bid for annual bituminous surface treatments for Rebuild Alabama projects;
Awarded the bid for the Lower Bon Air project to Midsouth Construction for $724,000; and
Authorized County Administrator Pat Lyle to hire one of two CPA firms, either Horton, Lee, Burnett, Peacock, Cleveland & Grainger, or Mauldin & Jenkins to address the needs of the county Revenue Office, as recommended by both county attorney Barry Vaughn and Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens.