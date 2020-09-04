Talladega Commissioner Swinford elected to state organization’s legislative committee

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Talladega County Commissioner Jackie Swinford has been elected to the legislative committee of the Association of County Commissioners of Alabama for the 2020-21 session, according to an ACCA press release.
“The association’s legislative committee is composed of a chairman and a representative of each county,” the release says. “Commissioner Swinford will represent the interests of Talladega County on the committee and work in concert with six steering committees to formulate the association’s legislative agenda for the 2021 (legislative) session.”
Said ACCA Executive Director Sonny Brasfield, “Counties are a creation of the state, which means they can only do what the state authorizes them to do. For this reason, counties must maintain an incredibly close working relationship with the Legislature, which is why serving on this committee is a tremendous honor and responsibility.”
Swinford is serving his fourth term as a Talladega County commissioner. He has also served on the legislative committee in the past.