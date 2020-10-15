Talladega commission votes to refinance $13 million in decade old jail bonds

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Commission voted 4-1 Monday night to refinance about $13 million in 2010 jail bonds, with Commission Chairman Kelvin Cunningham casting the dissenting vote.
The proposal, from the firm Piper-Sandler, would save the commission about $1.3 million during the remaining lifetime of the bonds, according to County Administrator Pat Lyle.
The commission had previously heard a similar presentation by Raymond-James but opted for the Piper-Sandler plan.
Also Monday, the commission:
Surplussed eight vehicles from the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office;
Renewed an agreement for fiber internet and telephones with Spectrum Enterprises for 36 months;
Approved a contract with Nxtsoft Cybersecurity Solutions, or ThreatAdvice, for a one-time assessment and evaluation of current security issues and ongoing cybersecurity risk assessment and employee education;
Approved the holiday schedule for the coming year;
Announced a public hearing Oct. 26 at 5:45 p.m. on vacating part of Lions Road in Munford;
Announced the commission’s next regular meeting and work session will be Oct. 26 at 5 p.m.
Announced the organizational meeting for the incoming commission will be Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 9 a.m.; and
Announced a community cleanup day at the RS Limbaugh Community Center in Childersburg on Oct. 24 at 4 p.m.