Talladega commission votes to refinance $13 million in decade old jail bonds

Talladega County Commission

The members of the Talladega County Commission. From left are Greg Atkinson, Malley Limbaugh,  Kelvin Cunningham, Tony Haynes and Jackie Swinford. 

 File photo

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Commission voted 4-1 Monday night to refinance about $13 million in 2010 jail bonds, with Commission Chairman Kelvin Cunningham casting the dissenting vote.

The proposal, from the firm Piper-Sandler, would save the commission about $1.3 million during the remaining lifetime of the bonds, according to County Administrator Pat Lyle. 

The commission had previously heard a similar presentation by Raymond-James but opted for the Piper-Sandler plan.

Also Monday, the commission:

  • Surplussed eight vehicles from the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office;

  • Renewed an agreement for fiber internet and telephones with Spectrum Enterprises for 36 months;

  • Approved a contract with Nxtsoft Cybersecurity Solutions, or ThreatAdvice, for a one-time assessment and evaluation of current security issues and ongoing cybersecurity risk assessment and employee education;

  • Approved the holiday schedule for the coming year;

  • Announced a public hearing Oct. 26 at 5:45 p.m. on vacating part of Lions Road in Munford;

  • Announced the commission’s next regular meeting and work session will be Oct. 26 at 5 p.m.

  • Announced the organizational meeting for the incoming commission will be Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 9 a.m.; and

  • Announced a community cleanup day at the RS Limbaugh Community Center in Childersburg on Oct. 24 at 4 p.m.

