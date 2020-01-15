Talladega commission votes to participate in Severe Weather Preparedness Tax Holiday

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega County Commission announced Monday it will be participating in this year’s Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday, which starts Friday, Feb. 21, and last through the following Sunday.
Purchases of $60 or less in certain categories are exempt from sales tax from participating entities.
Exempted items include household batteries (AAA, AA, C, D, 6 volt and 9 volt); cellphone batteries and chargers; radios, two-way radios and weather alert radios; portable self-powered light sources, including emergency glow sticks, lanterns and flashlights; tarps, plastic sheeting and plastic drop cloths, as well as other flexible, waterproof sheeting; bungee cords, ropes and tie down kits; duct tape; plywood or window film; food and water coolers; manual can openers; artificial or reusable ice; first aid kits; fire extinguishers; smoke detectors; carbon monoxide detectors; and gas or diesel fuel tanks.
Coin batteries and automobile batteries are not included.
Portable generators and power cords up to $1,000 are covered, however.
According to the state Department of Revenue website, Childersburg, Lincoln, Munford, Oak Grove, Pell City, Riverside, St. Clair County, Sylacauga, Talladega and Waldo are also participating this year.
Also Monday, the commission:
Accepted subgrants totaling $65,071.49 from the Violence Against Women Formula Grants program. According to County Administrator Pat Lyle, these numbers are consistent with last year’s grant awards;
Approved a resolution authorizing the Highway Department to do minor road work for the town of Talladega Springs at normal hourly rates;
Approved a salary schedule and hired a chief account for the Revenue Department;
Clarified some possibly contradictory language in the county’s nepotism policy;
Approved a conference request for an employee in the Reappraisal Department;
Announced county offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 20, for the observation of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday; and
Announced the next commission meeting will be Monday, Jan. 27, at 6 p.m., with a work session beginning at 5.