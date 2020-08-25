Talladega commission votes to grant same retirement benefits to Tier I, Tier II employees

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Commission voted unanimously Monday night to provide Tier I retirement benefits to Tier II public employees.
Similar measures have been taken up in surrounding counties and cities recently.
According to County Administrator Pat Lyle, the major difference between Tier I and Tier II employees involves state retirement.
All employees hired before 2013 are on Tier I, Lyle said.
“Tier II, for employees that were hired after 2013, is a less attractive plan,” she said. “The Legislature was put under some pressure.
“Putting employees on a level playing field, regardless of when they were hired, is a substantial recruiting tool, especially for law enforcement agencies. It gets us all on the same page.”
Tier I employees with more than 10 years of service can retire with full benefits either when they turn 60 years old or have 20 years of service. Tier II employees must wait an additional two years, until they are 62. The same scale applies for law enforcement at the county level, although not at the state level, she said.
“Sheriff (Jimmy) Kilgore was at the meeting,” Lyle said, “and made the comment that he hoped he didn’t have to strap on a gun again when he was 62.”
Doing away with the distinction between Tier I and Tier II is expected to cost the county about $46,000 during the first year. The cost in future years will vary.
Also Monday, the commission:
Approved the transfer of two Alcoholic Beverage Control licenses;
Appointed Commissioner-Elect Phillip Morris to the E-911 board. The commission will make a determination between now and his swearing-in date as to whether he can serve on both bodies;
Sent out annual bids for the Highway Department;
Approved an agreement with the state to install guardrails and anchors over Fanning Branch, Hudson Branch and Clear Creek; 90 percent of the funding for this project will come through the federal High Risk Rural Roads Fund;
Approved an agreement with Terracon for geothermal engineering services for the Berney Station Road Bridge replacement over Dry Creek;
Renewed lease agreements with the Alabama Department of Pardons and Paroles for space in the courthouse annex in Sylacauga and at the administration building at the Talladega County Metro Jail; and
Approved filling a vacant accounting position and hiring a custodian for the Road Department.