Talladega commission votes to extend Nemak tax abatement

The Talladega County Commission voted unanimously Monday night to extend the tax abatement for Nemak, an aluminum component manufacturer outside of Sylacauga, subject to final approval by the county attorney.
According to a memo to the commission from Talladega County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Calvin Miller (who was not present), “Nemak’s expansion project has grown from $34 million to over $60 million and requires them to apply for an amendment to their 2017 abatement.”
Monday’s vote by the commission extends the original 10-year abatement for two-plus years, meaning it will expire in 2030 instead of 2027.
The abatement covers all sales and property taxes not directly earmarked for public education. According to the documents submitted to the commission Monday night, the abated taxes should amount to $115,029 per year for 10 years. Education taxes not abated come to just over $1.5 million.
The expansion will create an estimated 23 new jobs, with total payroll of $878,000.
According to a letter from the company, “In order to stay competitive in the marketplace, Nemak converted its existing facility from an outdated lost-foam casting technology into a … high pressure die casting facility.
“As a part of this conversion to the HPDC process, Nemak made a substantial investment by purchasing and building new equipment, production lines and manufacturing processes … The conversion … was the result of two major new awarded contracts (BMW and Ford) that utilize the HPDC technology.”
The letter goes on to say that, “Nemak’s original abatement application was submitted and approved based on a budget set by the initial sales volumes anticipated to be awarded from BMW.
“Upon final approval, BMW awarded Nemak almost twice the volume of product, which required additional investment … Further, Nemak was awarded a second generation battery housing with this program, which further expanded the capital investment with the BMW product line in Alabama.”
Nemak Human Resources Directors Steve Barlow and John Parris were at the meeting Monday and said the new contract involved the manufacturing of lightweight battery trays, first for BMW and then for Ford and Samsung. The company is also working with a third automotive company on a similar contract that could raise the total number of new jobs created to 100.
“How can we say no to that,” Commissioner Greg Atkinson asked.
“We can’t,” Commissioner Mally Limbaugh said. “They create a lot of jobs, and jobs that pay well at that. And they have been very good to the surrounding community, which is in my district.”
Also Monday, the commission:
Discussed a possible cleanup day and the condition of the roads around Zellwood Circle. The discussion came during the work session preceding the meeting;
Approved a resolution to install bridge guardrail end treatments on bridges through the high risk rural roads program. According to County Engineer Shannon Robbins, 90 percent of the project will be paid for with federal money;
Approved an updated water agreement with the city of Childersburg. The terms of the contract have not changed, but according to County Administrator Pat Lyle, the record of approval of the old contract could not be found;
Approved a step raise for the chief clerk in the Probate Office;
Approved a request for four corrections officers to attend a jail management conference that is within budget; and
Announced the next commission next work session and meeting will be Monday, Feb. 10, at 5 and 6 p.m., respectively.