TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Commission tabled the transfer of the garbage franchise during its regular monthly meeting Monday night.
The county has a contract with Waste Pro, which was recently acquired by Republic Waste. Republic was previously BFI.
The commissioners heard a presentation from Waste Pro representative Scott Corley, who explained that the terms of the old contract, including the price and scope of services, would remain intact. The only thing that would change would be the name of the company. Republic would also be keeping all of Waste Pro’s current employees, he said.
Still, Commission Chairman Kelvin Cunningham and Commissioners Tony Haynes, Greg Atkinson and Mally Limbaugh all questioned the absence of a representative from the new company. Commissioner Jackie Swinford was not present Monday.
County Administrator Pat Lyle pointed out that the commission will have another regular meeting in October, leaving Republic time to schedule a presentation from one of its representatives before the Nov. 1 deadline. The commissioners agreed to wait on that presentation before voting on the transfer.
Also Monday, the commission:
Approved a low quote from Pinnacle Networx to replace three access controller systems in three locations and a new controller system in a fourth;
Accepted an Emergency Management Performance Grant subaward of $38,000;
Entered into an annual maintenance agreement with Motorola for the coming fiscal year;
Agreed to take over about 7,100 feet of McCaig Road, between County Road 207 and Thomaston Road;
Opened bids for concrete pipe and treated bridge timbers; the bids will be studied, and the commission will vote on them during its next meeting;
Announced Haynes will have a community cleanup day Saturday, Oct. 26, at Stemley Volunteer Fire Station #2 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and
Announced the commission’s next meeting will be Monday, Oct. 28.