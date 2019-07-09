TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Members of the Talladega County Commission during their regular meeting Monday night took up two issues related to switching E911 service from the Calhoun County core to the Birmingham core.
During the meeting, the commission spent about 15 minutes in executive session with attorney Barry Vaughn before reconvening and authorizing Vaughn to write a letter to Motorola instructing it to switch to the Birmingham core.
According to County Administrator Pat Lyle, the commission had previously voted to terminate its agreement with Calhoun County and switch over, a move that will provide greater interoperability.
Earlier this year, the state required the various core emergency communications centers to upgrade their equipment. Lyle said Calhoun County had opted out of the upgrade and decided to “go out on their own.”
Talladega County chose to join the Birmingham core operation instead. The switch has not happened yet, and two deadlines have come and gone, Lyle said, which is why the commission had to authorize Vaughn to write a letter to make the change.
The separation between the Talladega and Calhoun E911 services will not be an entirely clean break, however.
Although most of Oxford is in Calhoun County, part of it is in Talladega, and 911 dispatch for Oxford is dependent on two communications towers in Talladega County. A lease agreement between the two counties is pending.
Oxford Mayor Alton Craft and fire Chief/E-911 board member Gary Sparks addressed the commission’s work session Monday before the formal meeting began.
According to this presentation, several points of contention have been resolved or ironed out, but there remains disagreement on Calhoun County’s request for binding arbitration in the event of any future disagreements.
Vaughn said the county leases tower space to numerous entities, and none of those lease agreements contain an arbitration clause. The arbitrator could “come from anywhere,” and his ruling in a dispute would be final, with no way to appeal.
The commission was not inclined to accept the binding arbitration clause, although no action was taken during the meeting that convened later Monday evening.
The proposal on the table is for a five-year lease, with a renewal every five years afterward. The rent would be $4,250 for the first five years, then would go to $8,500 per year, which Lyle said was the standard lease agreement for the county’s other communications towers.
Also Monday, the commission:
Approved an ABC license request from Southern Charm Café for a retail beer and wine license;
Renewed the franchise agreement with Charter Communications;
Honored members of the Talladega County Extension Service and the 4H program; and
Renewed the agreement with the Historic Lincoln Preservation Commission.
All votes were 4-0. Commissioner Greg Atkinson was not present.